The Amazon Great Indian Sale is back with a number of offers on smartphones, TVs, laptops, and other gadgets, along with other categories, such as fashion, consumer durables etc. We've picked out some of the best offers in technology from the Amazon sale, with great deals on iPhones, Kindle, tablets, TVs, and more. The four-day Amazon sale will include plenty of exciting deals and offers on technology products, so keep checking here for more deals you can't miss out on.

iPhone 7 32GB

The biggest deal on the Amazon Great Indian Sale is undoubtedly on the iPhone 7 32GB, which is selling at its lowest online price yet. Currently down to Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000), it beats all other previous offers. We don't think Flipkart will be able to match a price this good during its Big 10 Sale scheduled for later this week. If you're in the market for an iPhone 7, this is the time. The iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch Retina display, a 12MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, and is powered by Apple's A10 chip.

Price: Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000)

TCL 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

Add a big-screen 4K TV to your living room at a budget. The TCL 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is currently down to Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 48,990) as a Lightning Deal on Amazon Great Indian Sale. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It includes 1.5 years worth of manufacturer warranty in case anything goes wrong. The Lightning Deal is expected to run multiple times during the sale days.

Price: Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 48,990)

Honor 6X 64GB

The Honor 6X 64GB is currently down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) in the Amazon sale. That's a great price for a device with these kind of specifications: 12MP + 2MP dual lens primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, 5.5-inch full HD display, 3340 mAh battery, and it runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box. The 15-month manufacturer warranty includes a 30-days period of screen breakage cover and 6-months for accessories.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

iPhone SE 32GB

The Apple iPhone SE 32GB is being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 27,200) as part of the Amazon sale. This is one of the lowest price points we've seen on the iPhone SE. The iPhone SE feature's Apple's iconic design with a 4-inch display. It includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 1.2MP front-facing camera. It is powered by Apple's A9 processor, and runs iOS 10 out of the box.

Price: Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 27,200)

Lenovo Miix

If you're in the market for a Windows 10-based hybrid, the Lenovo Miix is worth a shot. The two-in-one is down to Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 56,690) during the Amazon sale. You can even get a no-cost EMI offer on this device. A no-cost EMI offer lets you purchase anything with EMIs on a credit card, and you end up getting the entire interest component of the EMIs back. The device runs on an Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It includes a 128GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 56,690)

Kindle E-readers

As expected with any major Amazon sale, its best two Kindle variants are available at a discount. The Kindle Paperwhite is down to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) while the all-new Kindle is available for Rs. 5,000 (MRP Rs. 5,999). If you're confused, the Paperwhite comes with a backlit display while the all-new Kindle does not. This means you'll be able to read books on a Kindle Paperwhite when you're in the dark or dimly lit places. The all-new Kindle is great if you don't need a backlit display. You also get 6 months worth of Kindle Unlimited for free with your purchase.

Links: Kindle Paperwhite, All-New Kindle

Sennheiser HD 598 CS

The Sennheiser HD 598 CS headphones are available as a Lightning Deal for Amazon Prime members in the ongoing Amazon sale, priced at Rs. 6,899 (MRP Rs. 18,990). These headphones usually sell at a price point of Rs. 8,500. The closed-back headphones offer an excellent sound experience along with noise isolation. If you are in the market for headphones at this price point, the Sennheiser HD 598 CS will not disappoint. The headphones come with two detachable cables. They're lightweight, and quite comfortable for long-term usage.

Price: Rs. 6,899 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Free Xbox 360 with Surface Pro 4

Rather than a flat discount on the Surface Pro 4, you will get a free Xbox 360 and a game when you purchase a Surface Pro 4 in the Amazon sale. The freebies will be shipped to you within 45 days of purchase. The Surface Pro 4 starts at Rs. 72,999 and goes up till Rs. 160,000 for the high-end variant. It includes a 31.242cm full HD display, and runs on Core i5 processor (sixth generation). It runs Windows 10 out of the box. You can pair it with a type cover keyboard to make it a full fledged laptop.

Price: Starting from Rs. 72,999

