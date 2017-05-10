The next big Amazon Great Indian Sale will start on May 11 and last four days, during which the e-commerce player will provide offers, discounts, and cashbacks on products across several categories. So it won’t be a surprise if some of the most popular products in the Amazon sale go out of stock by the time you add them to your cart, or you may lose of certain discounts available only to shoppers using the app. To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the Amazon sale offers and deals, apart from the standard discounts, here’s a look at a few things you should follow.

Become an Amazon Prime member

In the past couple of Amazon sales, certain offers and discounts have been exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so it would make sense to sign up for the service. The company has already confirmed Prime members will get access to Amazon Great Indian Sale deals 30 minutes before non-Prime users on all three days. Becoming a member costs Rs. 499 a year, and ensures you early access to several deals on the platform, so it would make sense to using this to ensure you get the best deals.

As part of the Amazon sale, Prime users can look forward to deals such as exclusive access to Xiaomi Redmi 4A, 32 percent discount on Sony XB10 speakers, up to 40 percent off on hard drives, 60 percent off on Sennheiser headphones, up to 50 percent off on air purifiers, 35 percent or above discounts on Garmin activity trackers, and up to 35 percent off on Fitbit Charge 2.

Use the Amazon app

With mobile users as the targets, the e-commerce giant provides incentives to use its app instead of the desktop site. For example, customers who spend Rs. 500 or more on the app in the Amazon Great Indian Sale will get flat Rs. 1,000 off on hotel bookings from Yatra. Another benefit of using the

Load up on Amazon Pay balance

Amazon Pay users who recharge their balance during the 3-day Amazon Great Indian sale stand a chance to win Rs. 1 lakh every hour. The customers need to add Rs. 500 to their Amazon Pay balance and answer a simple question to be eligible for the contest.

Save your credit/ debit card details for faster check-out

In big sales such as the Amazon Great Indian Sale, it is not uncommon for products to go out of stock by the time you reach the checkout page. To make sure you don’t lose out on the products you want, save your debit or credit details so that the checkout time is as short as possible.

Use Citibank or Bajaj Finserv cards to save more money

The Amazon Great Indian Sale will come with its own discounts and offers, but you can save a little more – on top of the original discounts – by using Citibank cards. Credit and debit cards issued by Citibank are eligible for an additional 10 percent cashback on purchases made using the desktop site, and 15 percent on shopping via the app. On the other hand, you can use the Bajaj Finserv to avail no-cost EMIs on brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, BPL, HP, Sony, and Lenovo.

So, to get the best Amazon Great Indian Sale offers and deals, make sure you download the app and sign into the Amazon app, buy the Prime membership, and save your credit/ debit card details before 12am tonight.

Amazon Great Indian Sale’s best deals on smartphones

Under the Amazon sale, Moto phones will be available at 40 percent discounts, laptops with sixth-generation Intel Core i3 and 1TB HDD starting at Rs. 23,990, and up to 50 percent off on mobiles and accessories. There will also be discounts of up to Rs. 2,450 on Samsung smartphones, up to Rs. 3,000 on Lenovo smartphones, ad Rs. 1,000 on Coolpad smartphones.

Amazon Great Indian Sale offers to watch out for