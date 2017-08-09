Amazon's Great Indian Sale is back for an Independence Day special. The sale is a good chance to grab your favourite electronics well before the Diwali sale. We've picked out some of the best deals in laptops, smartphones, LED TVs, and other stuff on offer as part of the latest Amazon sale. Apart from the usual deals, Amazon India is offering SBI card holders additional 15 percent cashback on purchases made via the app, and 10 percent if you complete the transaction via the website. The Amazon sale also gives you an opportunity to win a trip to Bali or get 15 percent cashback if you load up on Amazon Pay.

But before we get started with the offers, here are are a few pro tips to get the most out of the Amazon sale:

Recharge your Amazon Pay balance. Not only will you end up getting a separate cashback on this (maximum Rs. 300) but you'll also get additional cashback when you pay for your purchases using your Amazon Pay balance.

Make the most out of exchange offers as part of the Amazon Great Indian Sale Independence Day special. These are valid on laptops, smartphones, and select other products. Amazon is now offering these to even more new cities.

No-cost EMI offers are available on more than 30,000 products, valid on all credit cards. Make sure you use these for high-value purchases.

Apple iPhone 7 32GB

The iPhone 7 is again down to its lowest price this year (without a cashback offer) at Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 56,200). Amazon is also offering an exchange offer with an instant discount up to Rs. 13,001 with the purchase. Exchange offers have also opened up to new cities so you may want to check in case your city wasn't covered earlier. The no-cost EMI offer is also available on the iPhone 7 as part of the Amazon sale. You can pay using an SBI debit card or your Amazon Pay balance for an additional 15 percent cash back.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB

Apple's iPhone 7 Plus 128GB is currently down to Rs. 62,999 (MRP Rs. 76,300). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone 7 Plus this year. Last week, it went down to Rs. 65,200 for a limited time. Considering the 32GB variant sells at around Rs. 63,000 normally, so this Amazon sale offer is a pretty good deal. The iPhone 7 Plus features a dual-camera setup with 2x optical zoom and OIS (optical image stabilisation). It features a 5.50-inch Retina HD display with 3D Touch and runs iOS 10 out of the box.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch

The 2017 variant of the MacBook Air 13.3-inch is down to Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 77,200) as part of the Amazon Great Indian Sale. That's quite an insane price drop for the base variant. You can also grab a no-cost EMI offer, which means you don't end up paying any interest in case you convert your purchase into EMI with your credit card. To claim this offer you must checkout with the MacBook Air only. The MacBook Air 13.3-inch is powered by the Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 128GB SSD and runs macOS Sierra out of the box.

LG V20 Titan

The LG V20 is currently discounted at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000) as part the Amazon sale. The smartphone features a dual camera assembly at the rear (16-megapixel+8-megapixel) with wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The LG V20 comes with a 5.7-inch QHD display and runs Android 7.0 out of the box. It contains a 3200 mAh battery that should be good enough to last an entire day, depending on your usage pattern. Pair your purchase with an exchange offer to sweeten the deal further.

Apple iPhone SE 32GB

The iPhone SE 32GB is available at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 26,000) on Amazon. That's a decent price if you are looking for an iOS device with a 4-inch display. The iPhone SE comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by Apple's A9 processor, supported by 2GB of RAM.

TCL UHD Android TV

TCL is launching two new 65-inch LED TVs today, the first day of the Amazon Great Indian Sale. On pre-ordering either of these you'll get a free 32-inch TCL LED TV. Once you place a pre-order for any of these TVs you'll receive a coupon that will enable you to purchase the 32-inch HD Ready TV from TCL for free. The TCL 55-inch UHD Android TV is also available during the Amazon sale. It comes with a free 24-inch HD Ready TV by TCL. The TCL 65-inch UHD Android TV is priced at Rs. 109,990 while the TCL P2 UDH LED TV is available for Rs. 99,990 on pre-orders.

Moto G5 Plus

In case you're in the market for a budget Android smartphone with a big-screen display, the Moto G5 is currently discounted at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999). The Moto G5 plus features a 5.2-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It features a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset and runs Android 7.0 out of the box.

Google Pixel 32GB

The silver variant of the Google Pixel is available at a discounted price of Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 57,000) as part of Amazon's Great Indian Sale. Google Pixel features a 5-inch AMOLED display running at a full high-definition resolution. It comes with a 12.3-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM. It runs Android 7.1 out of the box.

Apple Watch Series 2 42mm smart watch

The latest Apple Watch Series 2 smartwatch is down to Rs. 29,900 (MRP Rs. 34,900) on Amazon. Watch Series 2 features a 2x brighter OLED based Retina display with Force Touch functionality. The smartwatch comes with a heart rate sensor, and runs watchOS 3 out of the box. It is powered by Apple's S2 dual-core processor and is much faster than previous generation Apple Watch smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 2 is also water resistant.

Did you spot any other good deals as part of the Amazon sale? Let us know via the comments.