Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017 kicked off on on Friday with deals and offers on popular smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Moto G4 Plus, and iPhone 5s, as well as other popular electronics. Many of those deals are still live, so check them out before you check out our day 2 picks from Amazon India's first big sale of 2017. Like before, extra cashback is on offer if you use HDFC bank cards or if you pay for a deal during the Amazon Great Indian sale using Amazon Pay. The benefits are increased if you complete your purchase via the Amazon app.

Here are our picks of the deals currently on offer as part of the Amazon Great Indian sale 2017:

Fitbit Charge 2 and Flex 2

Amazon Great Indian Sale is as much about offering Amazon India Prime members bang for their buck, as it is about offering everyone else good deals, and Saturday has its share of Prime-exclusive deals. From 6pm to 7pm, Prime customers can get 30 percent discount on Fitbit Charge 2 and Flex 2 fitness trackers. Check out our review of the Charge 2 before you make a buying decision.

Sanyo 43-inch full HD LED TV

Get a big screen TV for your living room without a big price tag thanks to Amazon sale offers. The Sanyo 42-inch full HD LED TV is now down to Rs. 23,490 (MRP Rs. 33,990) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon. The deal will keep showing up so don't worry if it shows up as expired. The TV comes with two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a single AVI input for plugging in a PC. It comes with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty and the company will take care of the installation.

Price: Rs. 23,490 (MRP Rs. 33,990)

Lenovo Ideapad 300 15.6-inch laptop

Lenovo's Ideapad 300 15.6-inch laptop is down to Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 55,090) on the Amazon India sale. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive but there's no operating system by default. It also comes with a graphics card with 2GB of video RAM. If you are looking for a laptop with Intel Core i7 under the Rs. 50,000 price point as part of the Amazon India sale, this is a rather decent choice.

Price: Rs. 47,990 (MRP Rs. 55,090)

Apple iPad Pro 9.7-inch

Apple iPad Pro 9.7-inch 256GB variant is down to Rs. 59,900 (MRP Rs. 73,900) via Amazon sale offers. The iPad Pro is powered by Apple's A9X chip, and features a 9.7-inch Retina Display. There's a new 12MP camera with LED flash capable of recording 4K videos. The iPad Pro also comes with four speakers that automatically adjust themselves to the way you're currently holding the tablet. If you are in the market for a tablet in the high-end segment, the iPad Pro is great at this price.

Price: Rs. 59,900 (MRP Rs. 73,900)

Pebble Time Steel smartwatch

Pebble may have been absorbed by Fitbit, but that doesn't make it a bad smartwatch at all. Currently down by a whopping 60 percent as part of the Amazon sale, the Pebble Time Steel smartwatch is a great buy at Rs. 6,399 (MRP Rs. 15,999). If you haven't used a smartwatch earlier, the Pebble Time may be a good start. Don't expect warranties or software upgrades though. The watch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. You can get notifications for texts, calls, calendar events and more.

Price: Rs. 6,399 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Bluedio T2 Hurricane series wireless headphones

In the market for wireless headphones that don't cost a bomb? The Bluedio T2 Hurricane series wireless headphones are down to Rs. 1,875 (MRP Rs. 4,990) on Amazon India under the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Sale. The headphones are compatible with any mobile device using a Bluetooth connection. They come with a microphone so that you can take your calls while on the move. The headphones are powered by 57mm drivers which promise a deep bass-filled sound experience.

Price: Rs. 1,875 (MRP Rs. 4,990)

SoundMagic P10S headphones

If you are looking for a basic pair of headphones you can afford to lose, and still sound decent - the SoundMagic P10S are up for Rs. 399 (MRP Rs. 1,499) on a Lightning Deal during Amazon sale. The headphones are powered by 40mm neodymium drivers. They include a microphone for video calling. The on-ear design is decent enough for low to medium usage.

Price: Rs. 399 (MRP Rs. 1,499)

Expired deals

Samsung Curved 23.6-inch LED monitor

If you want to make your workstation stand out by adding a fancy curved-screen LED monitor, we've found some great Amazon sale offers for you. Samsung's 23.6-inch curved LED monitor is down to Rs. 13,490 (MRP Rs. 15,000) on Amazon India sale. Pair your purchase with an SBI card payment or pay using your Amazon Pay balance to get an additional 15% off in the form of cashback. The monitor offers an 1800R curvature that promises a great video. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync which makes it better for playing games using the low response time of 4ms.

Price: Rs. 13,490 (MRP Rs. 15,000)

