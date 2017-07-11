The Amazon Prime Day sale, a sale of the same magnitude as Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the e-commerce titan, is underway, and there are some great deals you can snag before it comes to a close in just a few hours. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to avail the deals and discounts the company is offering in the sale. The Amazon Prime subscription service costs $99 a year, and the process of becoming a member is rather easy. So scroll down to check out the best Amazon Prime Day offers and deals available today:
- Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Bundle: The Samsung Galaxy S8 bundle (which includes the handset in Midnight Black colour, fast-charging wireless charging convertible stand, and the 2017 Gear VR with controller) can be purchased for $624.99 in Amazon Prime Day sale, instead of the listing price of $887.54. The smartphone is available unlocked with the bundle and has a 5.8-inch dual-edge curved display with QHD+ resolution, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 SoC, 12-megapixel Dual Pixel camera, and 3000mAh battery.
Link: Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Bundle
- Microsoft Surface Pro 4: The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is selling for a starting price of $624 for the variant with Intel Core M processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and Windows 10 (Anniversary Update); this model usually costs $799. Similarly, the model with Intel Core i5 processor is available for $849.99, against the standard price tag of $999. The Surface Pro 4 has a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with 2736x1824 pixel resolution, and claims to offer up to 9 hours of video playback.
Link: Microsoft Surface Pro 4
- Amazon Echo: The Alexa-powered Amazon Echo is selling for $89.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, a 50 percent discount on the popular omni-directional speaker. Available in Black and White colour options, the Amazon Echo is a voice-activated speaker that can play music from services such as Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn. You can also control compatible smart devices such as lights, fans, switches, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, and even locks with the Echo.
Link: Amazon Echo
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: If you are looking for a tablet for kids, then the deal on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition should suit your needs. Selling for $89.99 instead of $129.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, the Android tablet has an 8-inch HD display, 32GB inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB), and 12-hour battery life claim. Amazon provides one year of free access to 15,000 popular apps, games, videos, books, and educational content on the tablet, along with a 2-year warranty.
Link: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
- Sony PS4 Slim 500GB with Uncharted 4: You can grab the PS4 Slim console with 500GB storage, DualShock 4 wireless controller, and bundled Uncharted 4 game for $229 this Amazon Prime Day. This is a $40.99 discount over the device’s standard price. Along with this, you get a digital code for The Last of Us: Remastered with the PS4 Slim. Amazon is also giving away five Comixology titles with the console, namely Star Wars (2015) #1, Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows #1, Mass Effect Discovery #1, Valiant High #1, and Adventure Time Marshall Lee Spectacular.
Link: Sony PS4 Slim 500GB with Uncharted 4
- Netgear Smart WiFi Router AC1750 Dual Band Gigabit (R6300v2): The Netgear Smart WiFi Router AC1750 Dual Band Gigabit (R6300v2) is selling for $48.99 as part of a Lightning deal. This price represents a 30 percent discount over the router’s regular listing price of $69.99. The router can connect up to 12 devices simultaneously, has one USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports each, delivers total Wi-Fi speed up to 1750Mbps (1300Mbps + 450Mbps per band), and has dual-core 800MHz processor and 256MB RAM.
Link: Netgear Smart WiFi Router AC1750 Dual Band Gigabit (R6300v2)
- Moto G5 Plus: The Moto G5 Plus 32GB and 64GB variants can be purchased for $154.99 and $179.99 in the Amazon sale, a discount of $75 and $60 over their respective listing prices. The former comes with 2GB RAM, while the latter has 4GB RAM, making the 64GB variant a better deal by a mile. However, you should know that the Moto G5 Plus is an Amazon Exclusive product and, thus, comes with offers and ads; you will have to pay the full price for an ad-free experience. As for specifications, the Android 7.0 Nougat-based smartphone has 5.2-inch full-HD screen, support for up to 128GB microSD cards, 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 3000mAh battery.
Link: Moto G5 Plus
- Bose SoundLink Mini II: The Bose SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth speaker can be purchased for $129 under a Lightning deal, against its regular price of $179. The wireless speaker comes in Carbon colour option, and has a built-in speakerphone to allow you to take calls. Its battery is claimed to offer 10 hours of life on a single charge, and the portable size allows you to take it anywhere easily.
Link: Bose SoundLink Mini II