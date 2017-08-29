The August 31 deadline to link Aadhaar number with PAN card is just two days away, two months after it became mandatory for all citizens filing income tax returns. With the last date to link Aadhaar and PAN coming soon, if you fail to do so by August 31, your income tax returns will not be processed, according to Income Tax E-filing website. Moreover, the last date has already been extended once, the government has said the last date will not be extended anymore. This means you will not receive the income tax returns filed this year irrespective of whether you provided the acknowledgement number for Aadhaar card, or quoted it in the tax returns form; in either case, you must link the PAN and Aadhaar.

If you want to link the two but are not sure how to do it, you can use the e-facility launched by the Income Tax department, which is the easiest way to link the two. In fact, you don't even need to sign in to the IT website to link your Aadhaar number and PAN card.

How to link PAN card with Aadhaar online

If you want to link your Aadhaar with PAN card, head over to the Income Tax e-filing portal and follow the steps below:

On the website, click on the link on the left saying Link Aadhaar. Now, enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar, and the Captcha, and then click on Link Aadhaar. This should link the PAN and Aadhaar, but if there is any discrepancy in your details, you'll receive an Aadhaar OTP to confirm the linkage. Enter the OTP and click on Save to continue. You can also link the details after logging in to the income tax website. Log in as you normally would and then click on Profile Settings in the top menu. Next, find Link Aadhaar. Enter your Aadhaar number and click on Save to continue.

This will only work if the details on the PAN and the Aadhaar card match. In case of any discrepancies, you can upload a scan of your PAN card, or register via OTP on your linked mobile number as mentioned above.

That's all there is to it right now.

The process of linking Aadhaar and PAN is, of course, mandatory only if you plan to file tax returns on July 1 or later. This means you can choose to file the tax returns today, and need not link the two IDs. Also, according to the Supreme Court ruling, those who do not have not been allotted Aadhaar number yet need not scramble for it, as the process is only for Aadhaar-holders. This has come as a major relief for those worried whether their PAN cards would become invalid if they do not link the two by July 1.