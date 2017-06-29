Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Aadhaar, PAN Linking Mandatory From July 1: How to Link Aadhaar With PAN Card Online

29 June 2017
Highlights

  • You can link your Aadhaar and PAN via the e-filing website
  • For this to work, your PAN and Aadhaar details need to match
  • In case of a discrepancy, you will soon be able to link via OTP

How to link Aadhaar number with PAN card to file tax returns is on the top of everyone's mind after the government made it mandatory with a new amendment to the tax proposals in the Finance Bill for 2017-18. The new rule says anyone who has a PAN card must provide their Aadhaar number to the principal director general of income tax (systems) or DGIT (systems). If you want to link the two but are not sure how to do it, you can use the e-facility launched by the Income Tax department, which is the easiest way to link the two. In fact, you don't even need to sign in to the IT website to link your Aadhaar number and PAN card.

How to link PAN card with Aadhaar online

If you want to link your Aadhaar with PAN card, head over to the Income Tax e-filing portal and follow the steps below:

  1. On the website, click on the link on the left saying Link Aadhaar.
  2. Now, enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar, and the Captcha, and then click on Link Aadhaar.
  3. This should link the PAN and Aadhaar, but if there is any discrepancy in your details, you'll receive an Aadhaar OTP to confirm the linkage. Enter the OTP and click on Save to continue.
  4. You can also link the details after logging in to the income tax website. Log in as you normally would and then click on Profile Settings in the top menu.
  5. Next, find Link Aadhaar.
  6. Enter your Aadhaar number and click on Save to continue.

This will only work if the details on the PAN and the Aadhaar card match. In case of any discrepancies, you can upload a scan of your PAN card, or register via OTP on your linked mobile number as mentioned above.

That's all there is to it right now. Did this guide help you in linking your PAN to your Aadhaar card? Let us know via the comments, and check out the rest of our How-to articles.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: PAN card, Aadhaar Card, Aadhaar, UID Adhaar, Tax Filing, E filing
Redmi Note 4
