Aadhaar, PAN Linking: How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar Card by SMS Before Tonight's Deadline

31 August 2017
Highlights

  • Aadhaar, PAN can be linked by sending SMS to two numbers
  • Your name, date of birth, etc. need to match for the linking process
  • Aadhaar, PAN linking mandatory to file IT returns from July 1

Linking Aadhaar to PAN card is a must for all citizens, and last date to link the two - August 31 - is upon us. If you are yet to complete the process, there are two ways to do so - online and via SMS. It is likely that attempts to link Aadhaar, PAN online may face issues because of the heavy traffic expected on the official portal on the last day. In such a scenario, you can choose the SMS option, which is equally convenient. And it is essential that you complete the process to link Aadhaar to PAN card by tonight, as your income tax returns filed this year will not be processed, and fines may be levied after your returns become invalid. You must also remember that the two must be linked even if you quoted the Aadhaar number or the acknowledgement number for Aadhaar application in your tax returns. Here's how you can link Aadhaar, PAN card by SMS:

How to Link Aadhaar With PAN Card Online

How to link Aadhaar, PAN card by SMS

The Income Tax department’s facility to link Aadhaar and PAN by SMS provides users with two numbers: 567678, and 56161. You need to send the SMS in the following format – UIDPAN<SPACE>123456789012<SPACE>ABCDE12345. In this, the 12-digit number represents your Aadhaar number, while the second one is your PAN card number.

If your name is spelt differently in the records of the two agencies, you will receive an Aadhaar OTP via SMS for confirmation. However, if other details, such as date of birth or sex, do not match, you will have to head to the National Securities Depository Ltd. website (for PAN), or UIDAI portal (for Aadhaar) to change details so that they match.

Though the process to link Aadhaar to PAN by SMS or the Internet is a must for all taxpayers, it is mandatory for those whose incomes do not fall under the taxable bracket as well. According to the government, this step will help curb tax evasion in the country.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

