Tech Has Become Too Complicated, Driving a Trend for Retro Gadgets
The Xbox Ultimate Game Sale features deep discounts on a host of titles for the Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and Xbox 360. Taking place from June 30 to July 10, the games on discount have already been made live in certain regions. While Microsoft is yet to reveal what will be available cheap, the Xbox One subreddit has listed all the Xbox One titles you can buy for less.
If you're looking for games that will have enhanced visuals and features for the Xbox One X, here's what you should check out, courtesy of r/xboxone.
Why the Xbox One X Could Be Microsoft’s Wii U
What are you looking to buy during Microsoft's Ultimate Game Sale? Let us know in the comments.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement