The Xbox Ultimate Game Sale features deep discounts on a host of titles for the Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and Xbox 360. Taking place from June 30 to July 10, the games on discount have already been made live in certain regions. While Microsoft is yet to reveal what will be available cheap, the Xbox One subreddit has listed all the Xbox One titles you can buy for less.

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2017 Xbox One games

7 Days to Die

Abzu

Adam’s Venture: Origins

Arcade Game Series: 3-in-1 Pack

Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assetto Corsa (and Season Pass)

Back to the Future: The Game

Bastion

Batman Arkham Knight: Premium Edition

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass

Battlefield 1 – Titanfall 2 Combo Pack

Battlefield 1: Deluxe Edition

Battlefield 1: Ultimate Edition

Beach Buggy Racing

Bioshock: The Collection

Borderlands: The Handsome Jack Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Deluxe Edition

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition

Cities: Skylines

CoD Black Ops III: Digital Deluxe Edition

CoD Black Ops III: Gold Edition

CoD Black Ops III: Season Pass

CoD Infinite Warfare

CoD Infinite Warfare + Destiny Combo Pack

CoD Infinite Warfare Digital Legacy Edition

CoD Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition + Destiny

CoD Infinite Warfare Season Pass

CoD Infinite Warfare: Digital Deluxe Edition

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin Edition

Dark Souls III

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition

Dark Souls III Season Pass

De-formers

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition

Dead Rising 3 Season Pass

Dead Rising 4

Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition

Dead Rising 4 Season Pass

Dead Rising Triple Pack

Deadpool

Deadlight Director’s Cut

Destiny: The Collection

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

Deus Ex Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition

Dishonored 2

Doom

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY

Dying Light The Following Enhanced Edition

Enter the Gungeon

Everspace

F1 2016

FIFA 17

FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition

FIFA 17: Super Deluxe Edition

Fallout 4

Fallout 4 Deluxe Bundle

Fallout 4 Season Pass

Farcry 4

Farcry 4 Gold Edition

Farcry Primal

Farcry Primal Apex Edition

Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition

For Honor Deluxe Edition

For Honor Standard Edition

For Honor: Gold Edition

Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island

Forza Horizon 3 Porsche Car Pack

Furi

Game of Thrones – The Complete First Season (Telltale)

Gears of War 4

Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 4 – Run the Jewels Airdrop

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Geometry Wars 3

Get Even

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition

Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Card

Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Card

Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Card

Guardians of the Galaxy (Telltale)

Halo 5

Halo 5 Digital Deluxe Edition

Halo 5 – REQ Pack Discounts

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars 2 – Blitz Pack Discounts

Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition

Has-Been Heroes

How to Survive 2

Human Fall Flat

Injustice 2

Jump Stars

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3 XL Edition

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Kona

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Lego Batman 3 Season Pass

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition

Lego Marvel Super Heroes

Lego Marvel’s Avengers

Lego Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition

Lego Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Deluxe Edition

Life Is Strange Complete Season

Little Nightmares

Madden NFL 17

Madden NFL 17 Deluxe Edition

Madden NFL 17 Super Deluxe Edition

Mafia III

Mafia III Deluxe Edition

Mantis Burn Racing

Manual Samuel

Marvel Ultimate Alliance Bundle

Mass Effect Andromeda

Mass Effect Andromeda: Deluxe Edition

Mount & Blade: Warband

NBA Playgrounds

Narcosis

Necropolis

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Outlast 2

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition

Oxen free

PES 2017

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2

Payday 2 – Crimewave Edition

Payday 2 – Crimewave Edition – The Big Score

Portal Knights

Prey

Project Cars Digital Edition

Project Cars GOTY

Prototype Biohazard Bundle

Quantum Break

RBI Baseball 2017

Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition

Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition

Recore

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 7 Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil Triple Pack

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle

Reus

Riptide GP: Renegade

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle

Rock Band Rivals Expansion

Rocket League

Ryse

Saints Row – Gat Out of Hell

Scream ride

Slain: Back From Hell

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition

Snake Pass

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass

Song of the Deep

Spheroids

State of Decay

Steep

Steep Gold Edition

Subnautica

Sunset Overdrive

Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition

Super Hot

Super Ultra Dead Rising 3 Arcade

Tales from the Borderlands (Telltale)

Terraria

The Crew

The Crew Ultimate Edition

The Disney Afternoon…

The Division

The Division / Rainbow Six Siege Combo Pack

The Division Gold Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls V – Skyrim

The Escapist

The Evil Within Digital Bundle

The Flame in the Flood

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 2

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

The Little Acre

The Telltale Games Collection

The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle

The Walking Dead: Michonne

The Walking Dead: Season One

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Witness

The Wolf Among Us

Thief

Thimbleweed Park

This War of Mine

Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition

Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted

Titanfall 2: Colony Reborn Bundle

Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign

Tokyo 42

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Trackmania Turbo

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Troll & I

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Vikings Wolves of Midgard

Voodoo Vince: Remastered

WWE 2K17

WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe Edition

WWE 2K17 Goldberg Pack

WWE 2K17 MyPlayer Kick Start

WWE 2K17 NXT Enhancement Pack

WWE 2K17 Season Pass

Warhammer The End Times Vermintide

Watchdogs 2

Watchdogs 2 Deluxe Edition

Watchdogs 2 Gold Edition

Witcher 3

Witcher 3 Expansion Pass

Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone

Witcher 3 – GOTY

Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

Wolfenstein – The New Order

Wolfenstein – The Old Blood

Worms WMD

If you're looking for games that will have enhanced visuals and features for the Xbox One X, here's what you should check out, courtesy of r/xboxone.

Why the Xbox One X Could Be Microsoft’s Wii U

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2017 Xbox One X enhanced games

Dead Rising 4

Dishonored 2

Doom

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Gears of War 4

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Halo Wars 2

Injustice 2

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Life Is Strange

Outlast 2

Resident Evil 7

Rocket League

Superhot

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Witcher 3

Titanfall 2

What are you looking to buy during Microsoft's Ultimate Game Sale? Let us know in the comments.