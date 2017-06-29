Microsoft has announced the Ultimate Game Sale for the Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and Xbox 360.

Taking place from June 30 to July 10, it’s four days longer than last year’s sale. The company is promising upto 65 percent discounts on Xbox games with Xbox Live Gold subscribers getting an additional 10 percent off.

In addition to this, there will be more than 300 games with price drops. The teaser video hinted at the likes of Rocket League, Prey, and Elder Scrolls Online as well as Ghost Recon Wildlands and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to name a few.

Windows 10 games will see a price cut too. These include Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2, Resident Evil 7, Fallout Shelter, and Dead Rising 4.

And if you’re still using an Xbox 360 or simply want to revisit of the console’s greatest hits via backwards compatibility on the Xbox One, games like Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto IV, and Skate 3 will be up for grabs.

Aside from the Steam Summer Sale, Sony’s own midyear discounts, and now Microsoft’s Ultimate Game Sale, there’s a lot to choose from if you game on multiple platforms.

Although getting games cheap is always better for consumers, keep in mind that most Xbox One games are around a 30GB to 40GB download while games like Quantum Break and Halo 5 are in excess of 120GB and 100GB respectively.

For some, with slow Internet speeds or small data caps, it could work out to be a whole lot more expensive than ordering a physical copy from websites like Amazon or walking down to a store and buying an Xbox One game on a disc.