Xbox Scorpio Specifications and Features Announced

Microsoft may not have revealed the exact Xbox Scorpio price or release date but it did confirm Xbox Scorpio specifications.

Xbox Scorpio Specifications

Project Scorpio CPU Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz

GPU 40 customised compute units at 1172MHz

Memory 12GB GDDR5

Memory Bandwidth 326GB/s

Hard Drive 1TB 2.5-inch

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray

Speaking to Eurogamer, Microsoft confirmed that it's not using AMD's Ryzen CPU.

"On the CPU side of things, we could still meet our design goals with the custom changes we made," Kevin Gammill, Group Program Director of the Xbox Core platform points out. "At the end of the day we are still a consumer product. We want to hit the price-points where consumers want to purchase this. It's about balancing the two."

That aside, the company also let slip what you can expect in terms of features. The usual spiel on better graphics, VR and frame-rate means that it won't just be new games looking better on the Xbox Scorpio but old ones will be upscaled as well.

The company went on to explain some of its technical choices.

"For 4K assets, textures get larger and render targets get larger as well. This means a couple of things - you need more space, you need more bandwidth. The question, though, was how much?" asks Nick Baker, Distinguished Engineer, Silicon. "We'd hate to build this GPU and then end up having to be memory-starved. [W]e were able to look at the effect of different memory bandwidths, and it quickly led us to needing more than 300GB/s memory bandwidth. So in the end we ended up choosing 326GB/s. On Scorpio we are using a 384-bit GDDR5 interface - that is 12 channels. Each channel is 32 bits."

Xbox Scorpio Price, Release Date, Games, and Specifications - Everything We Know

Xbox Scorpio India release date and price

As usual, don’t expect India to get Xbox Scorpio the same time as the rest of the world. The Xbox One S released globally in August, 2016, but is only rumoured to hit India this month.

Overwatch Xbox Scorpio Support Is a ‘Wait and See’ for Blizzard

That aside, it won’t be cheap either, with several grey market retailers planning to capitalise on the hype surrounding it to sell at exorbitant rates. Safe to say, you’ll need to import it or get a friend or relative to pick it up for you abroad if you want the best possible deal.