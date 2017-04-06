Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox Scorpio Price to Be More than PS4 Pro: Report

 
06 April 2017
Highlights

  • Xbox Scorpio will be more expensive than the PS4 Pro
  • Reports suggest a $499 (around Rs. 32,200) price tag
  • No release date has been announced yet

While Microsoft hasn’t revealed the exact Xbox Scorpio price or release date or even its official name, but it did show off a bunch of specifications and features for its Xbox One iteration. And in doing so, it let slip that you can expect to buy the Xbox Scorpio for.

“But one thing seems clear: Project Scorpio will be more expensive than PS4 Pro,” claims Eurogamer. The site hosted the exclusive reveal for Microsoft's new console.

Xbox Scorpio Specifications and Features Announced

 

As per Mike Ybarra, Corporate Vice President of the Xbox and Windows gaming platform, Project Scorpio is designed for "that premium customer, the gamer that expects the absolute best versions of the games" - so expect it to be priced accordingly.

Xbox Scorpio Price, Release Date, Games, and Specifications - Everything We Know

Another report from the site suggests that it would cost $499 (around Rs. 32,200) — which is what the original Xbox One cost at launch in the US. The Xbox One launched in India for around Rs. 40,000. For what it's worth, the PS4 Pro costs $399 in the US (around Rs. 25,700) and is available in India for Rs. 38,990.

“The form factor of the console will pleasantly surprise you. As for cost, Microsoft told us absolutely nothing - but looking at what's in it, it ain't going to be cheap. Our guess, and it is just a guess, is $499, the same launch price as the original Xbox One.”

Does the Xbox Scorpio pique your interest? Or is the PS4 what you prefer? Let us know via the comments.

We discussed Xbox Scorpio on this week’s episode of Transition. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

