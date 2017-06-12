The Xbox One X has a release date of November 7, 2017 worldwide. Microsoft finally announced the much hyped console during its Xbox E3 2017 conference. Allaying rumours aplenty over the week from analysts and journalists chiming in on what to expect. All existing games and accessories will work with the Xbox One X.

Xbox One X Specifications

Project Scorpio CPU Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz

GPU 40 customised compute units at 1172MHz

Memory 12GB GDDR5

Memory Bandwidth 326GB/s

Hard Drive 1TB 2.5-inch

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray

Xbox One X India release date and price

As usual, don’t expect India to get Xbox Scorpio the same time as the rest of the world. The Xbox One S released globally in August, 2016, but is only rumoured to hit India this month.

That aside, it won’t be cheap either, with several grey market retailers planning to capitalise on the hype surrounding it to sell at exorbitant rates. Safe to say, you’ll need to import it or get a friend or relative to pick it up for you abroad if you want the best possible deal.

