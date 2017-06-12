Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox Scorpio Is Xbox One X; Release Date Announced: Microsoft at E3 2017

 
12 June 2017
Highlights

  • Xbox Scorpio is the Xbox One X
  • It will be available from November 7 worldwide
  • All existing accessories will work with it

The Xbox One X has a release date of November 7, 2017 worldwide. Microsoft finally announced the much hyped console during its Xbox E3 2017 conference. Allaying rumours aplenty over the week from analysts and journalists chiming in on what to expect. All existing games and accessories will work with the Xbox One X.

Xbox One X Specifications

  • Project Scorpio CPU Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz
  • GPU 40 customised compute units at 1172MHz
  • Memory 12GB GDDR5
  • Memory Bandwidth 326GB/s
  • Hard Drive 1TB 2.5-inch
  • Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray

Xbox One X India release date and price

As usual, don’t expect India to get Xbox Scorpio the same time as the rest of the world. The Xbox One S released globally in August, 2016, but is only rumoured to hit India this month.

That aside, it won’t be cheap either, with several grey market retailers planning to capitalise on the hype surrounding it to sell at exorbitant rates. Safe to say, you’ll need to import it or get a friend or relative to pick it up for you abroad if you want the best possible deal.

Tags: Xbox One X, Xbox Scorpio, Project Scorpio, E3 2017, E3, Xbox E3
