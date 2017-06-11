The Xbox Scorpio could be more expensive than the PS4 Pro

The Xbox Scorpio could cost $499 (around Rs. 38,500). This comes hours before the Xbox Scorpio E3 2017 reveal from Microsoft. Noted games journalist and producer of The Game Awards Geoff Keighley has suggested that Microsoft's answer to the PS4 Pro wouldn't come cheap.

"I can now say with confidence Project Scorpio is $499. Unless something changes today, that is what will be announced," Keighley tweeted.

This was followed by Keighley stating on popular games forum NeoGAF that "the price is $499 and that is what has been rehearsed," by Microsoft prior to the event.

Earlier in the week, analyst Michael Pachter claimed the Xbox Scorpio could cost $399 (around Rs. 25,780). To Pachter the Xbox Scorpio price has to be lower than what the Xbox One cost at launch and it would crucial if Microsoft hoped have a “chance of remaining relevant this cycle” and that the company can't afford to "price themselves out of the market."

Along with this, he anticipates a price drop on the PS4 Pro to $249 (close to Rs. 16,000). This is of course, assuming that Microsoft do announce the Xbox Scorpio to be $399. Reason being, Microsoft's E3 2017 conference takes place 30 hours before Sony's, giving the Japanese firm enough time to retaliate. He believes that a $249 price on the PS4 Pro along with PS Plus and Sony digital services would make for an attractive offer to consumers.

“If Microsoft prices the Xbox One Scorpio $499 or higher, Sony doesn’t have to do anything," he said.

Pachter, like most analysts, has a mixed track record. Though pricing for Scorpio will be important and Microsoft's Phil Spencer has said it won't be cheap, $399 will be an absolute bargain for what it promises.

Xbox Scorpio India price

Keep in mind that the India Xbox Scorpio price will not be a direct conversion of the US price. If Microsoft India decide to make it available here (chances are it might not come officially as the Xbox One S has not), it will sport a higher price point due to duties, customs, and the like. Similarly, while the PS4 Pro might get a US price cut, India comes under Europe and Middle East for Sony, so any price drops will be in line with what these territories get.

At the moment though, the PS4 is handily outselling the Xbox One in every region with three PS4s sold for every Xbox One in Europe and two PS4s for every Xbox One sold in the US. Chances are, if you're looking for a console to buy, you're considering a PS4 simply because your friends own one or for greater availability of games as the case is in markets like India.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.