Xbox Scorpio Price to Be $399: Report

The Xbox Scorpio price could be $399 (around Rs. 25,780) according to noted analyst Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities. During his show Pachter Factor, he set out to list his predictions for E3 2017, with the Xbox Scorpio price headlining it.

According to Pachter the Xbox Scorpio price has to be lower than what the Xbox One cost at launch and it would crucial if Microsoft hoped have a “chance of remaining relevant this cycle” and that the company can't afford to "price themselves out of the market."

Along with this, he anticipates a price drop on the PS4 Pro to $249 (close to Rs. 16,000). This is of course, assuming that Microsoft do announce the Xbox Scorpio to be $399. Reason being, Microsoft's E3 2017 conference takes place 30 hours before Sony's, giving the Japanese firm enough time to retaliate. He believes that a $249 price on the PS4 Pro along with PS Plus and Sony digital services would make for an attractive offer to consumers.

“If Microsoft prices the Xbox One Scorpio $499 or higher, Sony doesn’t have to do anything," he said.

Pachter, like most analysts, has a mixed track record. Though pricing for Scorpio will be important and Microsoft's Phil Spencer has said it won't be cheap, $399 will be an absolute bargain for what it promises.

Keep in mind that the India Xbox Scorpio price will not be a direct conversion of the US price. If Microsoft India decide to make it available here (chances are it might not come officially as the Xbox One S has not), it will sport a higher price point due to duties, customs, and the like. Similarly, while the PS4 Pro might get a US price cut, India comes under Europe and Middle East for Sony, so any price drops will be in line with what these territories get.

At the moment though, the PS4 is handily outselling the Xbox One in every region with three PS4s sold for every Xbox One in Europe and two PS4s for every Xbox One sold in the US. Chances are, if you're looking for a console to buy, you're considering a PS4 simply because your friends own one or for greater availability of games as the case is in markets like India.