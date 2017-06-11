Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox Scorpio Name Leaked by Best Buy Canada

 
11 June 2017
Highlights

  • Xbox Scorpio could also be the console's official name
  • This comes via a promo leak from Best Buy Canada
  • Microsoft should confirm what it's called at its E3 2017 event

It seems that the Xbox Scorpio isn't just a codename. The console will indeed be called Xbox Scorpio. According to newsletter from Best Buy Canada unearthed by members of popular gaming forum NeoGAF, Microsoft is sticking to Xbox Scorpio, making us wonder what else is left for the company to reveal at its E3 2017 conference.

This comes after the Xbox Scorpio price may have been made public with noted journalist Geoff Keighley claiming it to be $499. At the rate, all that's left to be leaked is the Xbox Scorpio release date. It could hit at the same time as Forza Motorsport 7, which is rumoured for October 3.

"I can now say with confidence Project Scorpio is $499. Unless something changes today, that is what will be announced," Keighley tweeted.

 

This was followed by Keighley stating on popular games forum NeoGAF that "the price is $499 and that is what has been rehearsed," by Microsoft prior to the event.

Xbox Scorpio to have multiple versions

In another post he went on to imply that the Xbox Scorpio has multiple versions.

"What I don't know is what's in the configuration for $499. But that's where it's starting," saidKeighley.

While it is unknown if the Xbox Scorpio has multiple versions just yet, we won't be surprised if the differences essentially boil down to hard drive capacity. And with the Xbox One S getting a price drop, it is entirely possible to see Microsoft doubling down on Xbox Scorpio options to make it the default choice despite an apparent price disadvantage.

 

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xbox Scorpio, Project Scorpio, E3 2017, Xbox E3, Xbox One, Microsoft, Xbox Scorpio Name, Project Scorpio Name, Xbox Scorpio Price, Xbox Scorpio Release Date
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Xbox Scorpio Price Is $499: Report
Microsoft Xbox Scorpio E3 2017 Reveal Live Blog
