The most anticipated event of E3 2017 is Microsoft’s press conference. The entire gaming world has its eyes on Microsoft’s launch of Xbox Scorpio console. Microsoft has been hyping up this console for quite a while now and even showed us what the console has in terms of specifications and raw power. Now it is time for a full reveal.

Microsoft’s press conference begins at 2.30 am IST on June 12 and this live blog will be keeping you up-to-date with all the announcements as they are made. If you aren’t sure how to watch the Xbox Scorpio reveal at E3 2017, we’ve got you covered. If you’re the sort who wants to catch up with all the latest leaks and rumours before the event then Gadgets 360’s gaming news team has everything you need.

We’ve covered the latest rumours on Xbox Scorpio’s price, its name coming from credible sources, and written about a price drop on the Xbox One S, which could give a hint about the possible price of its successor. As far as games are concerned, the one thing we know for sure is Bioware’s new game Anthem will be revealed at Microsoft’s E3 2017 event.

