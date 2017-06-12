Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox Scorpio Design Leaked

 
12 June 2017
Xbox Scorpio Design Leaked

The Xbox Scorpio design has been leaked ahead of Microsoft's E3 2017 event. It looks a lot like the Xbox One S. This comes via Thurrot.com's Brad Sams who posted it on Twitter.

Previously it was suggested that Xbox Scorpio is the console's actual name as per another leak.

xbox scorpio design xbox_scorpio

According to newsletter from Best Buy Canada unearthed by members of popular gaming forum NeoGAF, Microsoft is sticking to Xbox Scorpio, making us wonder what else is left for the company to reveal at its E3 2017 conference.

This comes after the Xbox Scorpio price may have been made public with noted journalist Geoff Keighley claiming it to be $499. At the rate, all that's left to be leaked is the Xbox Scorpio release date. It could hit at the same time as Forza Motorsport 7, which is rumoured for October 3.

"I can now say with confidence Project Scorpio is $499. Unless something changes today, that is what will be announced," Keighley tweeted.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Xbox Scorpio

Tags: Xbox Scorpio
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Forza Motorsport 7 Release Date Leaked; Hints at Possible Xbox Scorpio Launch Date
Xbox Scorpio Is Xbox One X; Release Date Announced: Microsoft at E3 2017
Xbox Scorpio Design Leaked
 
 

iPhone 7
