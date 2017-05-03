The Xbox Scorpio doesn’t have a price or release date but after the reveal of its specifications, it seems that PC game developers may set their memory requirements higher due to this iteration of the Xbox One.

With Xbox Scorpio having 12GB of memory in total, and 8GB for games, developers such as Stardock Studios — responsible for the likes of Ashes of the Singularity and Offworld Trading Company — will be increasing the PC memory requirement needed to play its future releases.

Xbox Scorpio Specifications and Features Announced

“So does this mean that high-end PC game developers such as Stardock Studios, will now be setting their PC memory requirements even higher in the future due to Scorpio offering even higher memory allocations? Wardell confirmed to GamingBolt that they will be indeed doing so,” writes GamingBolt’s Bill Smith.

Right now, modern day PC games usually use 8 to 16GB RAM. The reason for this move to higher memory has been due to the PS4 and Xbox One having 8GB RAM and with Xbox Scorpio, this should go even higher.

Xbox Scorpio Isn't for Gamers - Here's Why

Project Scorpio will be available ‘Holiday 2017’ worldwide, which puts that between November and December this year. In India though, that’s another story, considering even the Xbox One S hasn’t showed up yet.

