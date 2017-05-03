Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox Scorpio Could See PC Games Have Higher System Requirements

 
03 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xbox Scorpio Could See PC Games Have Higher System Requirements

Highlights

  • Upcoming PC games might have higher memory requirements
  • This is due to more usable RAM available on Xbox Scorpio
  • Developer Stardock confirmed this would be the case with its PC games

The Xbox Scorpio doesn’t have a price or release date but after the reveal of its specifications, it seems that PC game developers may set their memory requirements higher due to this iteration of the Xbox One.

With Xbox Scorpio having 12GB of memory in total, and 8GB for games, developers such as Stardock Studios — responsible for the likes of Ashes of the Singularity and Offworld Trading Company — will be increasing the PC memory requirement needed to play its future releases.

Xbox Scorpio Specifications and Features Announced

 

“So does this mean that high-end PC game developers such as Stardock Studios, will now be setting their PC memory requirements even higher in the future due to Scorpio offering even higher memory allocations? Wardell confirmed to GamingBolt that they will be indeed doing so,” writes GamingBolt’s Bill Smith.

Right now, modern day PC games usually use 8 to 16GB RAM. The reason for this move to higher memory has been due to the PS4 and Xbox One having 8GB RAM and with Xbox Scorpio, this should go even higher.

Xbox Scorpio Isn't for Gamers - Here's Why

Project Scorpio will be available ‘Holiday 2017’ worldwide, which puts that between November and December this year. In India though, that’s another story, considering even the Xbox One S hasn’t showed up yet.

We discussed Xbox Scorpio on this week’s episode of Transition. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xbox Scorpio, Project Scorpio, Xbox One, Microsoft, Xbox One S, PC games, PC gaming, Stardock, Brad Wardell
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
PlayStation 5 Could Launch in 2018: Report
The Guardians of the Galaxy, PlayStation 5 Rumours, Nintendo’s Scalper Problem: This Week on Transition
HotDeals 360
Xbox Scorpio Could See PC Games Have Higher System Requirements
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. 'World's Smallest 4G Android Smartphone' Launched With Android 7.0 Nougat
  2. Sachin Tendulkar-Inspired Phone Launched by the Master Blaster Himself
  3. Why Some Jio Users Are Getting 1GB Data Per Day Despite Rs. 509 Recharge
  4. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  5. Flipkart Summer Shopping Days Sale Sees Discounts Across Electronics
  6. Microsoft Wants to Get Its Products Into Kids' Classrooms
  7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC for Mid-Range Devices Set to Launch on May 9
  8. OnePlus 5 Confirmed to Be in Development by CEO, Will Be a 'Big Surprise'
  9. Apple Needs the 'iPhone 8' to Succeed More Than Ever
  10. Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.