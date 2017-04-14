Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox’s Project Scorpio Will Be Unveiled at E3 2017, Says Microsoft

 
14 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xbox’s Project Scorpio Will Be Unveiled at E3 2017, Says Microsoft

Highlights

  • Project Scorpio will be revealed on Sunday, June 11 at E3 2017
  • The console will support 4K HDR gaming
  • Microsoft will reveal name and price at the event

Microsoft will reveal its next Xbox – codenamed Project Scorpio – at E3 2017, the gaming division’s head Phil Spencer said in a blog post on Thursday. That’s in line with the tweet from the official Xbox account back in February, so this is more of a confirmation really.

“We’re excited to unveil Project Scorpio and the amazing game experiences it powers at E3 this June,” Spencer added. Microsoft’s E3 press conference will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 2pm PT – that’s Monday, June 12 at 2:30am IST.

“With Project Scorpio, we [have] created a console with the goal of being the ultimate place for developers to realise their visions and the best place to play any Xbox game,” Spencer said. “We are proud of the diverse lineup of games coming this year that will only be playable on Xbox One and will play better on Project Scorpio.”

We already know a bit about Project Scorpio, thanks to Microsoft first sharing system specifications with Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry, and then showing off the developer kit to Gamasutra earlier this week.

It’ll support 4K HDR gaming, just like the PS4 Pro, and will come with a GPU that has 6 teraflops of power, a 2.3GHz custom CPU, 12GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. At this point, we’re left with the console’s final design, name, launch titles, and of course its pricing.

Project Scorpio will be available ‘Holiday 2017’ worldwide, which puts that between November and December this year. In India though, that’s another story, considering even the Xbox One S hasn’t showed up yet.

Tags: Project Scorpio, Xbox, E3 2017
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Flipkart Offers More ESOPs to Employees to Stabilise Stakes After Valuation Drop
HTC One X10 With 4000mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Camera Launched
Coolpad
Xbox’s Project Scorpio Will Be Unveiled at E3 2017, Says Microsoft
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad
TRENDING
  1. Google's New App for India Bundles Local Services Like Faasos, Urban Clap
  2. Reliance Jio vs Others, Google Areo, Moto E4 Leaked, and More: 360 Daily
  3. Watch How This Man Built an iPhone 6s From Spare Parts
  4. HTC One X10 With MediaTek P10 SoC, 4000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Reliance Jio Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 3 Months at Rs. 309
  6. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Tipped to Launch Alongside Mi 6 Next Week
  7. Rivals Using Unfair Means to Stop Customer Exits, Reliance Jio Tells TRAI
  8. iPhone 8 Tipped to Sport Fingerprint Scanner at the Back
  9. OnePlus 5 Spotted on Chinese Regulation Site
  10. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Receiving OxygenOS Update With Several Bug Fixes
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.