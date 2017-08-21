Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Price and Pre-Orders Announced

Leaked prior to the Xbox at Gamescom 2017 live stream, Microsoft has officially revealed the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition. This special edition Xbox One X console will cost $499 (around Rs. 32,000), the same as a standard Xbox One X.

The difference between the two in terms of aesthetic include a “dynamic graphic pattern” on the shell and packaging that’s familiar to fans of the original Xbox console. The green used for the Project Scorpio name is the same colour reminiscent of 2001’s Xbox too.

While there doesn’t seem to be any other differences from the standard Xbox One X at this juncture, the company has stated they will be in short supply. Pre-orders for the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition begin today via the Microsoft Store and website.

Xbox One X Project Scorpio - what's in the box

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition 1TB Console

Project Scorpio Edition Wireless Controller

Xbox One X Vertical Stand

One month Game Pass subscription trial

14-day Xbox Live Gold trial

HDMI cable (4K capable)

AC Power cable.

Xbox One X India pre-orders

At the moment its unclear if India will even get the console at launch. Reason being the Xbox One S - which released globally last year, was to release in the country in April according to multiple retailers. It was pushed back further to account for GST. And while GST has been implemented, Microsoft India has not replied to repeated requests for comment on the Xbox One S or Xbox One X India release date, let alone pre-orders.