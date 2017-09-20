Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox One X Standard Edition Pre-Orders Now Open

 
20 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xbox One X Standard Edition Pre-Orders Now Open

Highlights

  • Xbox One X standard edition pre-orders are now open
  • This follows the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition last month
  • India does not have a release date or price for the Xbox One X

Microsoft has announced that the standard edition of the Xbox One X is available for pre-order right now. This follows the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition - a limited edition variant that could be pre-ordered during Gamescom 2017.

Now, the standard edition Xbox One X can be pre-ordered from a host of retailers including New Egg, Amazon US, and others such as Microsoft's own store. It's just not the US either, the Xbox One X pre-orders are live in Europe too through sites such as Amazon Germany. The Xbox One X price is $499 (around Rs. 32,000) and releases internationally on November 7.

Despite Microsoft's Albert Penello labelling this as a global launch with pre-orders opening "around the world", India gets nothing.

 

Xbox One X India pre-orders

We reached out to the company for its India plans, and received the following statement from a Microsoft India spokesperson:

"In regard to your query regarding S and X launch in India, we're always working on bringing Xbox One S to our Xbox markets across the world as quickly as possible. However, similar to other products sold around the world, ship dates and product availability vary by market. We’ll certainly be in touch when we have any local launch news to share on these devices."

So if you reside in India and want to order the Xbox One X, you could do so from the aforementioned websites and use our handy import guide.

Keep in mind that you will be paying a premium though. Considering that Microsoft's India plans for the Xbox One X and Xbox One S are yet to be known, this could be a better option if you're hankering for the latest and greatest from Redmond.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xbox One X, Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition, Xbox One X Standard Edition, Xbox One X price, Xbox One X India price, Xbox One X preorders India, Xbox One S, Xbox One X release date
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Apple Music for Android Gets Recently Played Widget, Social Profiles, and More
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Xbox One X Standard Edition Pre-Orders Now Open
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart - Big Billion Sale
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: The Best Offers From Day 1
  2. JioFi M2S 4G Hotspot 50 Percent Cheaper in 'Festive Celebration Offer'
  3. Amazon Sale Offers: Up to 40 Percent Off on Mobiles, 160 Exclusive Phones
  4. LG Q6+ With 5.5-Inch FullVision Display, 4GB RAM Launched in India
  5. Google Tez App: How to Use and Early Takeaways
  6. Amazon Sale: New Offer Lets You Pay Next Year for Products You Buy
  7. Paytm Cashback Sale Offers Deals on iPhone 7, Google Pixel, TVs, and More
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live for Prime Members: The Best Deals
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Get a Price Cut in India Ahead of Navratras
  10. Moto G4 Plus Will Receive Android 8.0 Oreo Update, Company Clarifies
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.