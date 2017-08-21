Xbox One X pre-orders are now live. Officially announced at E3 2017, the Xbox One X is finally available for pre-order. The Xbox One X price is $499 (around Rs. 32,000) and releases internationally on November 7.

Pre-ordering is crucial if you're looking to obtain the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition console which Microsoft claims is in limited supply. Each Xbox One X comes with a 1TB internal hard drive, a wireless Xbox controller, HDMI cable, power supply, a one month Xbox Game Pass subscription, and a 14-day free Xbox Live Gold membership while the Project Scorpio variant comes with special aesthetics and packaging as well as a vertical stand.

Where to preorder Xbox One X​

Xbox One X India pre-orders

At the moment its unclear if India will even get the console at launch. Reason being the Xbox One S - which released globally last year, was to release in the country in April according to multiple retailers. It was pushed back further to account for GST. And while GST has been implemented, Microsoft India has not replied to repeated requests for comment on the Xbox One S or Xbox One X India release date, let alone pre-orders. But if you reside in India and want to order the Xbox One X, you could do so from the aforementioned websites and use our handy import guide.

Keep in mind that you will be paying a premium though. Considering that Microsoft's India plans for the Xbox One X and Xbox One S are yet to be known, this could be a better option if you're hankering for the latest and greatest from Redmond.