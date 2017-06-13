Xbox One X Doesn't Support Virtual Reality: Report

The Xbox One X doesn’t support virtual reality, a new report suggests. While Microsoft has spent the better part of last year trying to convince everyone that its console, dubbed Project Scorpio, is the pinnacle of hardware achievement, it appears that VR is not a part of the company’s plans.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Xbox’s marketing head Mike Nichols explained the reasons behind the lack of VR support. “The opportunity on PC is larger, because the install base is larger and we think the customer experience will be better on PC,” Nichols told the Wall Street Journal.

VR has been touted as the new frontier for gaming for a few years now. Whether that promise will become a reality is still up in the air, but the lack of VR support would mean that some people would rather not buy the Xbox One X. Rival Sony’s PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles support VR through the PS VR headset.

The Xbox One X is the smallest Xbox Microsoft has ever made, and also the most powerful console in the world right now, if Microsoft is to be believed. However VR is one area where Microsoft isn’t taking the console.

VR isn’t the only failing of the Xbox One X. At E3 2017 it was revealed that hotly anticipated shared world shooter Destiny 2 will run at 4K 30fps on the Xbox One X - the same frame rate and resolution as the PS4 Pro. This is despite having better specifications than Sony’s premium console. Games journalist Geoff Keighley confirmed this in conversation with Destiny 2 developer Bungie.