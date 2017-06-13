Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox One X Doesn't Support Virtual Reality: Report

 
13 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xbox One X Doesn't Support Virtual Reality: Report

Highlights

  • A new report suggests Xbox One X won't support VR
  • The console has powerful hardware
  • The report claims Microsoft feels PC is better suited to VR

The Xbox One X doesn’t support virtual reality, a new report suggests. While Microsoft has spent the better part of last year trying to convince everyone that its console, dubbed Project Scorpio, is the pinnacle of hardware achievement, it appears that VR is not a part of the company’s plans.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Xbox’s marketing head Mike Nichols explained the reasons behind the lack of VR support. “The opportunity on PC is larger, because the install base is larger and we think the customer experience will be better on PC,” Nichols told the Wall Street Journal.

VR has been touted as the new frontier for gaming for a few years now. Whether that promise will become a reality is still up in the air, but the lack of VR support would mean that some people would rather not buy the Xbox One X. Rival Sony’s PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles support VR through the PS VR headset.

The Xbox One X is the smallest Xbox Microsoft has ever made, and also the most powerful console in the world right now, if Microsoft is to be believed. However VR is one area where Microsoft isn’t taking the console.

VR isn’t the only failing of the Xbox One X. At E3 2017 it was revealed that hotly anticipated shared world shooter Destiny 2 will run at 4K 30fps on the Xbox One X - the same frame rate and resolution as the PS4 Pro. This is despite having better specifications than Sony’s premium console. Games journalist Geoff Keighley confirmed this in conversation with Destiny 2 developer Bungie.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: E3, E3 2017, VR, Virtual Reality, Xbox, Xbox One X, Microsoft
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

Xiaomi Redmi 4 to be Available via Amazon India and Mi.com Today
Xbox One X Doesn't Support Virtual Reality: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 Android Phones to Launch in India Today
  2. Jio Free Data Offer, Xbox One X Unveiled, and More: Your 360 Daily
  3. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Platforms on June 30
  4. Moto X4 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch on June 30
  5. OnePlus 5 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Paytm Pre-GST Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With Offers on Mobiles and More
  7. Idea Offers 70GB Data, Unlimited On-Net Calls at Rs. 396
  8. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Now Available in India at Rs. 31,900
  9. Reliance Jio Giving 20 Percent Extra Data to Select Lyf Smartphone Buyers
  10. Mi Notebook Air Refresh Brings Kaby Lake Processors, Fingerprint Sensor
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.