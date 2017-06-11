Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox One S Price Dropped Before Xbox Scorpio E3 2017 Reveal

 
11 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xbox One S Price Dropped Before Xbox Scorpio E3 2017 Reveal

Highlights

  • The Xbox One S sees a price drop of $50 (around Rs. 3,220)
  • This comes just before Microsoft reveals the Xbox Scorpio
  • India is yet to get the Xbox One S officially

Ahead of the Xbox Scorpio price and release date reveal at E3 2017, Microsoft has announced that it is dropping the price of the Xbox One S by $50 (around Rs. 3,220). At the moment, there’s no clarity as to this being a permanent price drop given the gamut of Xbox One S deals available.

While the Xbox One S is yet to be made available officially in India, missing its purported April release window, it stands to reason that this would impact prices of the console as it is readily available via independent retailers. By how much, is yet to be ascertained.

 

Nonetheless, this could very well augur another round of aggressive pricing from the company in the US and other markets. It could also mean lower than anticipated Xbox Scorpio price point despite Xbox boss Phil Spencer claiming it will sell at a premium.

The Xbox Scorpio price could be $399 (around Rs. 25,780) according to noted analyst Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities. During his show Pachter Factor, he set out to list his predictions for E3 2017, with the Xbox Scorpio price headlining it.

According to Pachter the Xbox Scorpio price has to be lower than what the Xbox One cost at launch and it would crucial if Microsoft hoped have a “chance of remaining relevant this cycle” and that the company can't afford to "price themselves out of the market."

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox Scorpio, Xbox One S price, Xbox Scorpio Price, Xbox Scorpio Release Date, E3, E3 2017, Microsoft
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Free PS4 EA Game Trials, Xbox One EA Access, and PC Origin Access for an Entire Week
Xbox One S Price Dropped Before Xbox Scorpio E3 2017 Reveal
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Xbox One S Price Dropped Before Xbox Scorpio E3 2017 Reveal
  2. Play Need for Speed, FIFA 17, and Other EA Games for Free This Week
  3. This Is When You Could Play Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch
  4. Sony PlayStation at E3 2017: What to Expect
  5. The Most Anticipated Games of E3 2017
  6. Need for Speed: Payback Story Mode Gameplay Is Fan Service
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Reportedly Won't Get Display Fingerprint Sensor
  8. FIFA 18 The Journey: Hunter Returns Announced at EA Play 2017
  9. Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Release Date Leaked by Amazon Germany
  10. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Single-Player Mode
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.