Xbox One S Price Dropped Before Xbox Scorpio E3 2017 Reveal

Ahead of the Xbox Scorpio price and release date reveal at E3 2017, Microsoft has announced that it is dropping the price of the Xbox One S by $50 (around Rs. 3,220). At the moment, there’s no clarity as to this being a permanent price drop given the gamut of Xbox One S deals available.

While the Xbox One S is yet to be made available officially in India, missing its purported April release window, it stands to reason that this would impact prices of the console as it is readily available via independent retailers. By how much, is yet to be ascertained.

Nonetheless, this could very well augur another round of aggressive pricing from the company in the US and other markets. It could also mean lower than anticipated Xbox Scorpio price point despite Xbox boss Phil Spencer claiming it will sell at a premium.

The Xbox Scorpio price could be $399 (around Rs. 25,780) according to noted analyst Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities. During his show Pachter Factor, he set out to list his predictions for E3 2017, with the Xbox Scorpio price headlining it.

According to Pachter the Xbox Scorpio price has to be lower than what the Xbox One cost at launch and it would crucial if Microsoft hoped have a “chance of remaining relevant this cycle” and that the company can't afford to "price themselves out of the market."

