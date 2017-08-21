Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Console Price and Release Date Announced

 
21 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Console Price and Release Date Announced

Highlights

  • The console comes with a 1TB hard drive
  • It has aesthetic additions and a digital copy of the game
  • It could be the first Xbox One S to come to India officially

Leaked prior to the Xbox at Gamescom 2017 event, Microsoft has officially announced the Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition console bundle. Pre-orders for the console begin today and it will be available on the store shelves from October 3 for $399 (around Rs. 25,500).

The console is expected in all markets including India. Reason being, Microsoft's Xbox website states it "will be launching in all markets except China and Brazil, on October 3, 2017."

Could this mean India finally gets the Xbox One S on October 3? We've emailed Microsoft India for comment and will update this post when we hear from the company.

Some notable aesthetic highlights of the console include transparent red stone circuitry on the bottom and a dirt and grass colour scheme for the top. 

Xbox One S Limited Edition - what's in the box

  • Xbox One S Limited Edition 1TB Console
  • Limited Edition Creeper Xbox Wireless Controller
  •  Minecraft digital code
  • Minecraft Redstone Pack bonus content digital code
  • Xbox One S Vertical Stand
  • One-month Xbox Game Pass trial
  • 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial 

Previously, Mojang CEO Jonas Martensson stated that to use Minecraft for cross-platform play Xbox Live is required, even on the Nintendo Switch. In an interview with Pressfire.no translated on popular gaming forum NeoGAF, he stated that Nintendo has agreed to this and have been "pretty pragmatic and understanding."

"We're tying everything together with Xbox Live. So you log in with Xbox Live...," he trailed off, further being pressed by the website if this would include the Nintendo Switch to which he said:

"Yes. That's pretty unique as well! But everyone that's in on this, all the platform holders, have been pretty pragmatic and understanding of that what we're trying to do is create a good experience for the players. We needed a good system to connect everyone, and Xbox Live is a good system."

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xbox One S, Minecraft, Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition, Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition price, Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition release date, Xbox One S India, Xbox One S India Release Date, Microsoft India, Gamescom 2017, Gamescom
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Price and Pre-Orders Announced
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition Console Price and Release Date Announced
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Coolpad Cool Play 6 With Dual Rear Cameras Launched at Rs. 14,999
  2. Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Leaked
  3. Jio Phone Offline Bookings, Nokia 8 Launch, and More News This Week
  4. Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition Price and Pre-Orders Announced
  5. Jio Phone Bookings: Delivery Dates, Documents Required, Price, and More
  6. Nokia 8 vs OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. Lenovo K8 Note Review
  8. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 You Can Buy
  9. Xbox at Gamescom 2017 - How to Watch Live Stream and What to Expect
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A to Be Available for Pre-Orders on Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.