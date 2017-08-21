Leaked prior to the Xbox at Gamescom 2017 event, Microsoft has officially announced the Xbox One S Minecraft Limited Edition console bundle. Pre-orders for the console begin today and it will be available on the store shelves from October 3 for $399 (around Rs. 25,500).

The console is expected in all markets including India. Reason being, Microsoft's Xbox website states it "will be launching in all markets except China and Brazil, on October 3, 2017."

Could this mean India finally gets the Xbox One S on October 3? We've emailed Microsoft India for comment and will update this post when we hear from the company.

Some notable aesthetic highlights of the console include transparent red stone circuitry on the bottom and a dirt and grass colour scheme for the top.

Xbox One S Limited Edition - what's in the box

Xbox One S Limited Edition 1TB Console

Limited Edition Creeper Xbox Wireless Controller

Minecraft digital code

Minecraft Redstone Pack bonus content digital code

Xbox One S Vertical Stand

One-month Xbox Game Pass trial

14-day Xbox Live Gold trial

Previously, Mojang CEO Jonas Martensson stated that to use Minecraft for cross-platform play Xbox Live is required, even on the Nintendo Switch. In an interview with Pressfire.no translated on popular gaming forum NeoGAF, he stated that Nintendo has agreed to this and have been "pretty pragmatic and understanding."

"We're tying everything together with Xbox Live. So you log in with Xbox Live...," he trailed off, further being pressed by the website if this would include the Nintendo Switch to which he said:

"Yes. That's pretty unique as well! But everyone that's in on this, all the platform holders, have been pretty pragmatic and understanding of that what we're trying to do is create a good experience for the players. We needed a good system to connect everyone, and Xbox Live is a good system."