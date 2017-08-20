Xbox at Gamescom 2017 - How to Watch Live Stream and What to Expect

Xbox at Gamescom 2017 should see several key announcements from Microsoft including Xbox One X pre-orders and editions. This is what you need to know.

Xbox at Gamescom 2017 - date and time

Microsoft's Gamescom live stream begins at 12pm PDT on Sunday, August 20 (12:30am on Monday, August 21 in India). Rather than Xbox boss Phil Spencer taking us through as usual, it will be hosted by Microsoft's Graeme Boyd and Maxi Graeff.

Xbox at Gamescom 2017 - where to watch

The event can be watched at:

The Xbox YouTube channel

The Xbox Twitch channel

Via Mixer on the Xbox One

Xbox One X pre-order date and time

The Xbox One X pre-order date and time could be revealed at the event. Tom Warren, Senior Editor at The Verge suggested that this could be the case.

“Xbox One X preorders will go live on Sunday after the Gamescom press event,” he tweeted.

This was followed by US retailer GameStop plastering its website with the following:

“Visit gamestop.com/xboxonex to tune in to Xbox at gamescom live stream for exciting Xbox One X pre-order details, on August 20, 2PM CT. Exclusive GameStop Trade offer announcements to follow.”

The Xbox One X price is $499 (around Rs. 32,000) and releases on November 7. Safe to say, expect Xbox at Gamescom 2017 to be all about the Xbox One X’s availability.

Xbox One X India pre-orders

At the moment its unclear if India will even get the console at launch. Reason being the Xbox One S - which released globally last year, was to release in the country in April according to multiple retailers. It was pushed back further to account for GST. And while GST has been implemented, Microsoft India has not replied to repeated requests for comment on the Xbox One S or Xbox One X India release date, let alone pre-orders.

Xbox at Gamescom 2017 - Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition?

Aside from the Xbox One X pre-orders, German retailers have put up an Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition (first spotted by XboxDynasty.de) that claims to be a limited edition variant with the words ‘Project Scorpio’ on it, alluding to the codename of the console. Listings for it state it caters to the biggest Xbox fans, not too dissimilar to the Day One edition of the Xbox One. It will be interesting to see what extras Microsoft packs in.

Xbox at Gamescom 2017 - what else to expect

Aside from information on the Xbox One X, expect new details on games such as Sea of Thieves, Forza Motorsport 7, Cuphead, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, and Halo Wars 2.