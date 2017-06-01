With E3 2017 just a couple of weeks away, Microsoft has put up a survey on its Xbox Live Rewards site asking fans if they’re interested in the SNES Mini and Nintendo Switch along with its own Xbox Scorpio and Sony’s PS4 Pro.

The survey, first spotted by members of popular gaming forum NeoGAF also asks what features of the Nintendo Switch are the most appealing such as price, games catalogue, controller, portability, local multiplayer, and a MicroSD support. Microsoft also asks what is the least appealing feature of the Switch. Choices include price, game catalogue, absence of backwards compatibility, controller, battery life, anaemic internal memory of 32GB, lack of availability, no VR support, and the possibility that that friends of those taking the survey don’t own one just yet.

Its likely that Microsoft knows as much as we do about a SNES Classic Edition aka SNES Mini as we do, but given how successful the NES Mini was, it cannot be ruled out. What’s more interesting is the host of questions surrounding the Switch.

Given how well the Switch has sold, it’s good to see the fine folks at Xbox take notice. Considering that Microsoft’s attempts at portability have been restricted to its Surface computers of late, and that the company had toyed the idea of a portable Xbox in the past, could we see Microsoft do something similar? It seems unlikely that we’ll see anything immediately what with Xbox Scorpio being the focal point of E3 2017, though it would be nice to play Halo 5 during the daily commute.