Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox E3 Survey Asks If Gamers Are Interested in Nintendo Switch, SNES Classic Edition

 
01 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xbox E3 Survey Asks If Gamers Are Interested in Nintendo Switch, SNES Classic Edition

Highlights

  • An Xbox survey asks fans what they're looking forward to at E3 2017
  • A host of questions revolve around the Nintendo Switch
  • The SNES Classic Edition is mentioned too

 

With E3 2017 just a couple of weeks away, Microsoft has put up a survey on its Xbox Live Rewards site asking fans if they’re interested in the SNES Mini and Nintendo Switch along with its own Xbox Scorpio and Sony’s PS4 Pro.

The survey, first spotted by members of popular gaming forum NeoGAF also asks what features of the Nintendo Switch are the most appealing such as price, games catalogue, controller, portability, local multiplayer, and a MicroSD support. Microsoft also asks what is the least appealing feature of the Switch. Choices include price, game catalogue, absence of backwards compatibility, controller, battery life, anaemic internal memory of 32GB, lack of availability, no VR support, and the possibility that that friends of those taking the survey don’t own one just yet.

Its likely that Microsoft knows as much as we do about a SNES Classic Edition aka SNES Mini as we do, but given how successful the NES Mini was, it cannot be ruled out. What’s more interesting is the host of questions surrounding the Switch.

Given how well the Switch has sold, it’s good to see the fine folks at Xbox take notice. Considering that Microsoft’s attempts at portability have been restricted to its Surface computers of late, and that the company had toyed the idea of a portable Xbox in the past, could we see Microsoft do something similar? It seems unlikely that we’ll see anything immediately what with Xbox Scorpio being the focal point of E3 2017, though it would be nice to play Halo 5 during the daily commute.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4 Pro, SNES Mini, SNES Classic Edition, Xbox Scorpio, NeoGAF
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Honor 9 Launch Now Expected on June 12, Dual Cameras Tipped
Micromax's Yu Has Sold Over 3 Million Units in India; More Phones Lined Up for 2017
Xbox E3 Survey Asks If Gamers Are Interested in Nintendo Switch, SNES Classic Edition
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 to Be 'Slimmest Flagship', June 15 Launch Date Leaked Again
  2. Nokia 3310 (2017) Review
  3. Sony Xperia XZ Premium With Snapdragon 835, 960fps camera Comes to India
  4. Yu Yureka Black With 4G VoLTE Support, Front Flash Launched at Rs. 8,999
  5. Molecular Black Hole Created Using World's Most Powerful Laser
  6. Adobe Scan App With Text Recognition Launched for Android and iOS
  7. Moto Z2 Play Looks Set to Launch in Select Markets
  8. India's Internet Trends, From Mary Meeker's 2017 Report
  9. Nokia 3310 Back in Stock in India, Says HMD Global
  10. How to Apply for CBSE Class 12 Marks Verification Online
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.