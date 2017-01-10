Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive Scalebound Cancelled: Report

Scalebound, an action role-playing game exclusive to Xbox One and Windows 10 may be cancelled. It is in development at PlatinumGames, makers of cult hits such as Vanquish and Bayonetta. Scalebound is helmed by Devil May Cry and Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya.

The game's page is no longer available for viewing on the Xbox website and had no mention in an Xbox Wire post that talked about the future of Xbox One.

Why 2017 Might Just Be the Worst Year Ever for Gaming

"Scalebound, the much-hyped Platinum-developed action game that was previously scheduled for Xbox One and PC, is in trouble and may be cancelled, according to several sources," writes Kotaku's Jason Schreier.

"We expect the official announcement shortly. When reached by Kotaku today, Microsoft sent over a brief statement: “We’ll have more to share on ‘Scalebound’ soon.”"

Schreier has a solid track record, what with being correct on No Man’s Sky’s delay and Ubisoft not releasing a new Assassin’s Creed game in 2016.

This was echoed by industry insider Shinobi602 who claimed that "Rough [development], missed milestones, Kamiya stressed as hell, heard it's canned."

What's more is JP Kellams, the game's Creative Producer and Kamiya both haven't tweeted for over a week now, further lending credence to the rumour.

Scalebound combines familiar role-playing features like character customisation and skill trees, with a sprawling open-world and deadly beasts to take down. What little we saw at Gamescom 2015 was enough to keep us piqued, evidently Microsoft thought otherwise. Hopefully we'll know more soon enough.