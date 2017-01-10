Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive Scalebound Cancelled: Report

 
10 January 2017
Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive Scalebound Cancelled: Report

Highlights

  • Scalebound is an action role-playing game from PlatinumGames
  • The game was announced as exclusive Xbox One and later Windows 10
  • Troubled development may have resulted in Scalebound's cancellation

Scalebound, an action role-playing game exclusive to Xbox One and Windows 10 may be cancelled. It is in development at PlatinumGames, makers of cult hits such as Vanquish and Bayonetta. Scalebound is helmed by Devil May Cry and Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya.

The game's page is no longer available for viewing on the Xbox website and had no mention in an Xbox Wire post that talked about the future of Xbox One.

Why 2017 Might Just Be the Worst Year Ever for Gaming

"Scalebound, the much-hyped Platinum-developed action game that was previously scheduled for Xbox One and PC, is in trouble and may be cancelled, according to several sources," writes Kotaku's Jason Schreier.

"We expect the official announcement shortly. When reached by Kotaku today, Microsoft sent over a brief statement: “We’ll have more to share on ‘Scalebound’ soon.”"

Schreier has a solid track record, what with being correct on No Man’s Sky’s delay and Ubisoft not releasing a new Assassin’s Creed game in 2016. 

This was echoed by industry insider Shinobi602 who claimed that "Rough [development], missed milestones, Kamiya stressed as hell, heard it's canned."

What's more is JP Kellams, the game's Creative Producer and Kamiya both haven't tweeted for over a week now, further lending credence to the rumour.

Scalebound combines familiar role-playing features like character customisation and skill trees, with a sprawling open-world and deadly beasts to take down. What little we saw at Gamescom 2015 was enough to keep us piqued, evidently Microsoft thought otherwise. Hopefully we'll know more soon enough.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Scalebound, Hideki Kamiya, JP Kellams, Xbox One, Windows 10, Microsoft, Microsoft Game Studios, platinumgames
