Microsoft may have nearly doubled the price of Xbox Live Gold in India, but its also announced Xbox Game Pass. This will allow Xbox One owners access to over a 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games (playable via Xbox One backwards compatibility) for Rs. 699 a month ($9.99 in the US).

“One of the best things about Xbox Game Pass is that you can discover and download the full titles directly on your Xbox One. That means continuous, full-fidelity gameplay without having to worry about streaming, bandwidth or connectivity issues,” posted Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

Xbox Scorpio Price to Make It Microsoft's Most Expensive Console?

What’s more is, Xbox Game Pass members get special discounts on games and DLC.

“In addition, all Xbox One games in the catalog – and related add-ons – will be available to purchase at an exclusive discount for Xbox Game Pass members, so you can make the games you love part of your permanent library to play whenever you want. Every month new games will cycle into the subscription with some cycling out, giving you a constantly-updating library of games. Xbox Game Pass is your ticket to endless play,” reads Spencer’s post.

Don’t expect to purchase an Xbox Game Pass just yet though. It will be tested by select members of the Xbox Insider Program in the Alpha Preview section from today with a limited number of titles. Expect a full roll out later this Spring.

With Xbox Scorpio, Microsoft Does Not Want to Turn Consoles into the Graphics Card Market

Subscription services have seen a mixed response in the past. Previously, the likes of Indiagames and Zapak have offered similar services for PC gamers to limited success. However with ISPs waking up to the need of more generous data caps this could end up being a master stroke for a company desperately looking for a win, what with few high-profile exclusives on the horizon.