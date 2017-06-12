Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Gameplay Trailer Confirms Release Date: Bethesda at E3 2017

 
12 June 2017
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Gameplay Trailer Confirms Release Date: Bethesda at E3 2017

Highlights

  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is out on October 27
  • The game continues from Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • It takes place in Nazi-occupied America

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is the next entry in the Wolfenstein franchise, Bethesda revealed the game with a bombastic trailer that showed off generous amounts of gameplay including dual weapon wielding and a Nazi-occupied America as previous leaks have suggested.

Speaking of leaks, the release date for Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus was also as previously made public. You can play it on October 27 this year on the PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Windows PC.

 

"An exhilarating adventure brought to life by the industry-leading id Tech 6, Wolfenstein II sends players to Nazi-controlled America on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance leaders left. Fight the Nazis in iconic locations such as small-town Roswell, New Mexico, the flooded streets of New Orleans, and a post-nuclear Manhattan. Equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of advanced Nazi soldiers, cyborgs, and uber soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter," reads the trailer's description.

In the run up to Bethesda’s E3 2017 event, Amazon Germany had put up a listing for the game which was then removed. Spotted by members of popular gaming forum NeoGAF, it suggests that Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus has a release date of October 27 this year.

Cleverly disguised at Bethesda’s E3 2016 conference, Wolfenstein 2 : New Colossus takes place in Nazi-occupied America. Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is developed by Machine Games - the studio behind the excellent Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood.

 

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

