Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Confirmed; Release Date Leaked by Amazon

 
10 June 2017
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Confirmed; Release Date Leaked by Amazon

Highlights

  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus could be the next Wolfenstein game
  • It was earlier teased as Wolfenstein: The New Colossus
  • The game could be out on October 27 this year

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus appears to be the official name of Wolfenstein: New Colossus which was hinted at by publisher Bethesda at E3 2016.

In the run up to Bethesda’s E3 2017 event, Amazon Germany had put up a listing for the game which has now been removed. Spotted by members of popular gaming forum NeoGAF, it suggests that Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus has a release date of October 27 this year.

 

Cleverly disguised at Bethesda’s E3 2016 conference, Wolfenstein: New Colossus may take place in Nazi-occupied America. Developed by Machine Games - the studio behind the excellent Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, it could be confirmed at E3 2017.

Brian Bloom, the voice actor of series protagonist BJ Blazkowicz, also suggested that we’d see more Wolfenstein in the future, making this seem likely. Or it could just be an elaborate ruse to keep our minds off how iffy Quake Champions is.

Regardless, Bethesda’s E3 2017 conference should put all speculation to rest.

And where does this leave us with Bethesda? If true it probably means that we may see Starfield - the heavily rumoured open-world title set in space as well as The Evil Within 2 from Vanquish and Resident Evil 4 mastermind, Shinji Mikami.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Wolfenstein New Colossus, Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus, Wolfenstein II the New Colossus, Bethesda, BE3, E3 2017, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming, Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus Release Date, NeoGAF
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Confirmed; Release Date Leaked by Amazon
 
 

