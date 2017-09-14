Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus for Nintendo Switch Revealed at Nintendo Direct

 
14 September 2017
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus for Nintendo Switch Revealed at Nintendo Direct

Highlights

  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus will be available on the Switch
  • It's set for release next year
  • PS4, Xbox One, and PC owners get it on October 27 this year

Doom for the Nintendo Switch wasn’t the only surprise announcement during the company’s Nintendo Direct video presentation. Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus was announced for the Nintendo Switch as well. The game is hitting the PS4, Xbox One, and PC this year on October 27. Nintendo Switch owners get it next year.

Keep in mind that unlike Doom, which sported solid performance across platforms, the previous Wolfenstein games - The New Order and The Old Blood suffered from minor technical issues, how developer Machine Games prevents this in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus remains to be seen.

Previously, at E3 2017, publisher Bethesda revealed Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus after many a leak with a bombastic trailer that showed off generous amounts of gameplay including dual weapon wielding and a Nazi-occupied America.

"An exhilarating adventure brought to life by the industry-leading id Tech 6, Wolfenstein II sends players to Nazi-controlled America on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance leaders left. Fight the Nazis in iconic locations such as small-town Roswell, New Mexico, the flooded streets of New Orleans, and a post-nuclear Manhattan. Equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of advanced Nazi soldiers, cyborgs, and uber soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter," read the trailer's description.

We discuss what you can expect from this Nintendo Direct on Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Wolfenstein, Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus, Wolfenstein 2 Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, Wolfenstein 2 the new colossus nintendo switch, Nintendo Direct
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

