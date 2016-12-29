Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Windows 10 May Get Game Mode to Play PC Games Better

 
29 December 2016
Highlights

  • Windows 10 may priorities system resources to play games better
  • It's similar to a feature on the Xbox One
  • Game Mode may be announced as a part of the Windows 10 Creators Update

Windows 10, with its many online dependencies, isn’t exactly the greatest operating system from Microsoft out of the box, but it’s getting better. Or so it would seem if this latest leak is to be believed. An early internal build of Windows 10 (version 14997) found its way to the Internet. Along with it comes some unannounced features. One of these is what seems to be a Game Mode.

According to Twitter user h0x0d, Windows 10 might sport some console-like functionality in terms of gaming performance.

“[L]ooks like Windows will adjust its resource allocation logic (for CPU/Gfx etc.) to prioritize the "Game" when running in "Game Mode”," h0x0d tweeted.

Given how the Xbox One does something similar and its code shares a host of similarities to Windows 10, this could very well be possible.

(Also see:Steam on Windows 10 Will Get 'Progressively Worse': Gears of War Developer)

However details are scant. At this point in time there’s no telling if it would be restricted to games bought on the Windows Store or apply to games purchased via other storefronts like Steam and GOG. For what its worth, h0x0d did bring to light that Microsoft was working on x86 compatibility to Windows on ARM devices before it was officially revealed.

(Also see:'The Windows Store Is a Giant Disaster': Former Microsoft Employee)

Considering how some big developers like Epic have already raised concerns on the direction Microsoft is taking with Windows 10, it will be interesting to see if it ends up favouring Windows Store games over others.

(Also see:Microsoft to End PC Gaming as We Know It: Gears of War Developer)

Some new features aside from Game Mode include the ability to install the OS using voice commands, an automatic blue light reduction feature, and setting themes via the Settings app. The Windows 10 Creators Update expected early next year should have all these features and more.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

