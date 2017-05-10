After much teasing, Sega has finally announced when third-person shooter Vanquish will be playable on PC. Vanquish's release date for PC is May 25, 2017 and will cost Rs. 665 in India ($20 in the US). The company has also made the game's system specifications public as well.

Vanquish PC minimum requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 (8.1) / 10

Processor: Intel Core i3 (2.9 GHz) or AMD equivalent

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: DX9 compliant video card with 1GB VRAM (Nvidia GeForce 460 or AMD Radeon 5670)

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 20GB available space

Vanquish PC recommended requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 (8.1) / 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 (3.4 GHz) or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: DX11 compliant video card with 2GB RAM (Nvidia GeForce 660 Ti or AMD Radeon R9 270)

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 20GB available space

If you own Bayonetta, made by the same developer, PlatinumGames, you get a 25 percent discount. Furthermore, there's a Vanquish Digital Deluxe edition as well. This comes with the following items.

Vanquish Digital Deluxe Edition contents

Digital OST sampler

Digital art book

Wallpapers

Avatars

Oddly, there's no news of the game coming to the Xbox One via backwards compatibility just yet. Considering that Bayonetta, which was also developed by PlatinumGames hit Microsoft's console before releasing on Steam, we wonder if Vanquish would be available on the Xbox One if at all.