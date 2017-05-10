Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vanquish PC Release Date, Price, and System Requirements Revealed

 
10 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Vanquish PC Release Date, Price, and System Requirements Revealed

Highlights

  • Vanquish will be available on Steam from May 25
  • The game costs Rs. 665 ($20 in the US)
  • There's a digital deluxe variant as well

After much teasing, Sega has finally announced when third-person shooter Vanquish will be playable on PC. Vanquish's release date for PC is May 25, 2017 and will cost Rs. 665 in India ($20 in the US). The company has also made the game's system specifications public as well.

Vanquish PC minimum requirements

  • OS: Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 (8.1) / 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i3 (2.9 GHz) or AMD equivalent
  • Memory: 4GB RAM
  • Graphics: DX9 compliant video card with 1GB VRAM (Nvidia GeForce 460 or AMD Radeon 5670)
  • DirectX: Version 9.0c
  • Storage: 20GB available space

Vanquish PC recommended requirements

  • OS: Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 (8.1) / 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 (3.4 GHz) or AMD equivalent
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: DX11 compliant video card with 2GB RAM (Nvidia GeForce 660 Ti or AMD Radeon R9 270)
  • DirectX: Version 9.0c
  • Storage: 20GB available space

If you own Bayonetta, made by the same developer, PlatinumGames, you get a 25 percent discount. Furthermore, there's a Vanquish Digital Deluxe edition as well. This comes with the following items.

Vanquish Digital Deluxe Edition contents

  • Digital OST sampler
  • Digital art book
  • Wallpapers
  • Avatars

Oddly, there's no news of the game coming to the Xbox One via backwards compatibility just yet. Considering that Bayonetta, which was also developed by PlatinumGames hit Microsoft's console before releasing on Steam, we wonder if Vanquish would be available on the Xbox One if at all.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Vanquish, Vanquish PC, PlatinumGames, PC, PC games, PC gaming, Steam, Vanquish PC price, Vanquish PC specifications, Vanquish PC release date, Vanquish digital deluxe edition
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Why Call of Duty: World War II's India Price Comes as No Surprise
Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) With 13-Megapixel Camera Launched at Rs. 8,499
Vanquish PC Release Date, Price, and System Requirements Revealed
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio JioFiber Is Being Trialled in These Cities
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Amazon Sale Starts May 11: Five Tips to Ensure You Get the Best Offers
  4. OnePlus 5's Leaked Benchmark Scores Show It Beating Samsung Galaxy S8+
  5. Facebook Says It Found Faster Way to Translate Through AI
  6. Windows 10 Now Runs on 500 Million Monthly Active Devices, Says Microsoft
  7. Coolpad Cool Play 6 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4060mAh Battery Launched
  8. Reliance Jio JioFiber Trials Begin, IRCTC CoD Service & More: 360 Daily
  9. Nokia 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Moto G5 vs Oppo A57
  10. Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 With 13-Megapixel Camera Launched at Rs. 8,499
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.