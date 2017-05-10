Google Pixel Now With Rs. 13,000 Cashback but Is It Worth It?
After much teasing, Sega has finally announced when third-person shooter Vanquish will be playable on PC. Vanquish's release date for PC is May 25, 2017 and will cost Rs. 665 in India ($20 in the US). The company has also made the game's system specifications public as well.
If you own Bayonetta, made by the same developer, PlatinumGames, you get a 25 percent discount. Furthermore, there's a Vanquish Digital Deluxe edition as well. This comes with the following items.
Oddly, there's no news of the game coming to the Xbox One via backwards compatibility just yet. Considering that Bayonetta, which was also developed by PlatinumGames hit Microsoft's console before releasing on Steam, we wonder if Vanquish would be available on the Xbox One if at all.
