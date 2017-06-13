Uncharted: The Lost Legacy E3 2017 trailer showed off the game’s premise, starring fan favourites Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross, you’ll be traipsing around India in search for the Tusk of Ganesh. In order to get find that you’ll also need to find a trident and a bow and arrow.

This aside, the video revealed the game’s antagonist along with a slew of vistas ranging from caves to cities, all looking rather gorgeous. There was liberal amounts of exposition and dialogue which showed developer Naughty Dog at the top of its game despite this not being a title with Uncharted’s mainline protagonist, Nathan Drake. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy release date is August 22.

Prior to this, Sony India has finally revealed how much the game will cost in India. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for the PS4 is priced at Rs. 2,499 on disc. Buying it digitally will cost you Rs. 2,750. This makes it one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest new, non-remastered game on pre-order for Sony’s console. No surprise since its costs $40 (around Rs. 2,568) in the US.

Much like Infamous First Light which did not require Infamous Second Son, you won’t need Uncharted 4 to play it. In our review we found that while Uncharted 4 is not perfect with creases in its well-worn formula cropping up from time to time. But with a welcome change in composition of its base feature set, it proves the series can still be relevant despite a few missteps. For what it’s worth, you’re probably better off buying Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on disc as you wouldn’t have to worry with a large download and allows you to sell it when you’re done, effectively making it a cheaper purchase. Would you play Uncharted Lost Legacy? Or has Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Uncharted 4 ensured you’re bored of the series? Let us know in the comments.