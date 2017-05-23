Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uncharted Movie Nathan Drake to Be Played by Spider-Man: Homecoming's Tom Holland

 
23 May 2017
Highlights

  • The Uncharted movie will be a prequel to the video games
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming's Tom Holland is Nathan Drake
  • It focusses on a sequence from the Uncharted 3 video game

Developer Naughty Dog may have ended the adventures of Nathan Drake with Uncharted 4, but the big screen debut of the male equivalent to Lara Croft has been in limbo for almost 10 years. This may not be the case anymore.

According to Deadline, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland will play a young Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie. It will be redrafted as a prequel to the action-adventure series that debuted on the PS3.

The film will focus on Nathan Drake's first encounter with treasure hunter and ally Victor 'Sully' Sullivan. It is based on the events of a flashback sequence in Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception. Apparently, Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman was impressed enough with Holland's performance in Spider-Man: Homecoming that it was decided to change the scope of the movie.

 

We wonder how much this changes Uncharted movie writer Joe Carnahan's script. Carnahan, who will also be directing Bad Boys 3, took to Instagram earlier in the year to announce that he's completed the script for Nathan Drake's big screen debut.

"Done and Dusted. Now the REAL work begins. If there's a more monstrously cool action script in Hollywood right now, I wanna read it, 'cuz this thing is a BEAST," he posted at the time.

Sony had removed Uncharted from its movie release schedule in September 2016 but the studio never truly gave up on the project. In October 2016 it hired Shawn Levy, responsible for Real Steel, to direct the Uncharted film and stated that filming would begin in early 2017. With Holland just finalised, we doubt this is still the case.

