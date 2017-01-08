Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Uncharted Movie Script Complete; Filming to Begin Soon

 
08 January 2017
Highlights

  • Joe Carnahan took to Instagram to announce Uncharted's script is ready
  • The movie should begin filming soon and will be directed by Shawn Levy
  • Over 8.7 million copies of Uncharted 4 have been sold

Uncharted may be one of the biggest franchises in gaming, but it's also one that could lend itself quite well to a film adaptation. And it's now one step closer towards getting there.

Today, Uncharted movie scriptwriter Joe Carnahan, who will also be directing Bad Boys 3, took to Instagram to announce that he's completed the script for Nathan Drake's big screen debut.

"Done and Dusted. Now the REAL work begins. If there's a more monstrously cool action script in Hollywood right now, I wanna read it, 'cuz this thing is a BEAST," he posted.

Sony had removed Uncharted from its movie release schedule in September 2016 but the studio never truly gave up on the project. In October 2016 it hired Shawn Levy, responsible for Real Steel, to direct the Uncharted film and stated that filming would begin in early 2017.

With Carnahan's script ready, we won't be surprised to see Sony stick to this schedule.

In an announcement at CES 2017, Sony claimed that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End has reached 8.7 million total copies sold worldwide across digital and retail – and that was as of December 21, so it may have increased since then.

At PlayStation Experience 2016 (PSX)— Sony’s yearly event, the company revealed Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Developed by series creator Naughty Dog, it follows the exploits of fan favourites Chloe Frazer from Uncharted 2 and Nadine Ross from Uncharted 4.

Naughty Dog is calling it the first single-player standalone story chapter in the Uncharted franchise. Much like Infamous First Light which did not require Infamous Second Son, it seems like you won’t need Uncharted 4 to play it.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Uncharted, Uncharted 4, Uncharted The Lost Legacy, Nathan Drake, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Uncharted movie, Shawn Levy, Joe Carnahan, Uncharted film
