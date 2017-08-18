PS4-exclusive Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s release date is August 22 in the US and August 23 in India and Europe. In the run up to this, developer Naughty Dog has issued a day one patch for the game. Its details are as follows.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Day One patch features

Photo Mode

Custom Filters

Stylised Frames

Camera Controls and Effects

NEW: Facial Expressions

NEW: Sun Angle

NEW: Logo Overlays

Bonus Features (unlocked through game completion)

Render Modes

Gameplay Modifiers

Character Gallery

Single-player

Character Skins

Weapon Selector Cellphone

Camera Viewer

Concept Art Galleries

Encounter Select

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy patch file size

The digital download of the game itself clocks in at around 44.7GB. After patches the file size is around 48GB. Essentially making version 1.01 being roughly 3.3GB.

In addition to this, there’s the Uncharted: The Lost Legacy version 1.02 multiplayer patch which includes access to Uncharted 4’s multiplayer, co-op, and all of its DLC from August 22. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy also includes a brand new Survival Arena Mode that will be available on public servers on launch day.

Competitive Multiplayer:

14 Maps

Six Game Types

Ranked Mode

Solo Trials

Hundreds of unlockable vanity items

Co-op Survival Mode:

1-to-3 Player Cooperative Mode

Solo Survival Mode (no PS+ required)

50 Waves Warlord Boss Battles

Unique Rewards

NEW: Survival Arena Mode

1-to-3 player cooperative variant introduced with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Take on 10 challenging and dynamically evolving waves

Face warlord bosses and unique round modifiers

NEW: Asav Playable Multiplayer Character

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s villain joins the multiplayer roster

NEW: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Character Skins

Unlock new Uncharted: The Lost Legacy skins for Chloe, Nadine, and other cameo characters.

Cinema Replay Tools

Relive recent multiplayer matches with match replay tools

Are you picking up Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or are you burnt out on Naughy Dog’s take on Indiana Jones and Lara Croft? Let us know in the comments.