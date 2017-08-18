Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

18 August 2017
Highlights

  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is out from August 22
  • The game has a patch for photo mode
  • On launch day there will be a patch for multiplayer as well

PS4-exclusive Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s release date is August 22 in the US and August 23 in India and Europe. In the run up to this, developer Naughty Dog has issued a day one patch for the game. Its details are as follows.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Day One patch features

Photo Mode

  • Custom Filters
  • Stylised Frames
  • Camera Controls and Effects
  • NEW: Facial Expressions
  • NEW: Sun Angle
  • NEW: Logo Overlays

 

Bonus Features (unlocked through game completion)

  • Render Modes
  • Gameplay Modifiers
  • Character Gallery
  • Single-player
  • Character Skins
  • Weapon Selector Cellphone
  • Camera Viewer
  • Concept Art Galleries
  • Encounter Select

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy patch file size

The digital download of the game itself clocks in at around 44.7GB. After patches the file size is around 48GB. Essentially making version 1.01 being roughly 3.3GB.

In addition to this, there’s the Uncharted: The Lost Legacy version 1.02 multiplayer patch which includes access to Uncharted 4’s multiplayer, co-op, and all of its DLC from August 22. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy also includes a brand new Survival Arena Mode that will be available on public servers on launch day.

Competitive Multiplayer:

  • 14 Maps
  • Six Game Types
  • Ranked Mode
  • Solo Trials
  • Hundreds of unlockable vanity items

Co-op Survival Mode:

  • 1-to-3 Player Cooperative Mode
  • Solo Survival Mode (no PS+ required)
  • 50 Waves Warlord Boss Battles
  • Unique Rewards

NEW: Survival Arena Mode

  • 1-to-3 player cooperative variant introduced with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Take on 10 challenging and dynamically evolving waves
  • Face warlord bosses and unique round modifiers

NEW: Asav Playable Multiplayer Character

  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s villain joins the multiplayer roster

NEW: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Character Skins

  • Unlock new Uncharted: The Lost Legacy skins for Chloe, Nadine, and other cameo characters.

Cinema Replay Tools

  • Relive recent multiplayer matches with match replay tools

Are you picking up Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or are you burnt out on Naughy Dog’s take on Indiana Jones and Lara Croft? Let us know in the comments.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

