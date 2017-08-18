PS4-exclusive Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s release date is August 22 in the US and August 23 in India and Europe. In the run up to this, developer Naughty Dog has issued a day one patch for the game. Its details are as follows.
Photo Mode
Bonus Features (unlocked through game completion)
The digital download of the game itself clocks in at around 44.7GB. After patches the file size is around 48GB. Essentially making version 1.01 being roughly 3.3GB.
In addition to this, there’s the Uncharted: The Lost Legacy version 1.02 multiplayer patch which includes access to Uncharted 4’s multiplayer, co-op, and all of its DLC from August 22. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy also includes a brand new Survival Arena Mode that will be available on public servers on launch day.
Competitive Multiplayer:
Co-op Survival Mode:
NEW: Survival Arena Mode
NEW: Asav Playable Multiplayer Character
NEW: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Character Skins
Cinema Replay Tools
Are you picking up Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or are you burnt out on Naughy Dog’s take on Indiana Jones and Lara Croft? Let us know in the comments.
