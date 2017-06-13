Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Ubisoft at E3 2017: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Beyond Good and Evil 2, and More

 
13 June 2017
Ubisoft at E3 2017: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Assassin's Creed Origins, Beyond Good and Evil 2, and More

Highlights

  • Beyond Good and Evil 2 was a surprise package
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is releasing soon
  • Far Cry 5's trailer had some awesome gameplay footage

Ubisoft’s E3 2017 event was probably the best one at this year’s E3 so far. Not only did Ubisoft keep it to the point, but each of its announcements was well worth the time the company spent talking about it. In a surprise move, Ubisoft opened the event with the official reveal of a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Rabbids have invaded the Mushroom Kingdom and Mario, along with his band of friends, must save the day. Exploration and combat form the core aspects of this game. The combat is turn-based and rewards tactical gameplay. We saw enough weapons, levels, and characters to be very excited for this game’s Nintendo Switch release, and it is releasing on August 29.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Ubisoft revealed a lot more about Assassin’s Creed Origins at its E3 2017 event. We got an in-depth look at gameplay, information on its price. The cool feature in this game is that it marries Assassin’s Creed’s stealth mechanics with an amazing setting in Egypt. The game is releasing on October 27.

Beyond Good and Evil 2

It was only a cinematic trailer but for fans of Beyond Good and Evil, which was released 15 years ago, that was more than enough. We got our first look at Beyond Good and Evil 2 at Ubisoft’s E3 2017 event and were quite impressed with it.

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5’s latest trailer showed a dog called Boomer who helps you take down the evil fanatic cult that has taken over a town in Montana. The trailer was all kinds of awesome, and it was especially amazing to see the dog take what looked like an assault rifle from one of the fanatics and bring it to your character. The game is releasing on February 27, 2018.

 

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Finally, Ubisoft announced that South Park: The Fractured But Whole is releasing on October 17. The game features a revamped combat system and a lot of the humour that South Park is well-known for.

Skull and Bones

Ubisoft’s new IP for E3 2017, Skull and Bones is a game about pirating across the Indian Ocean. The game wants you to control pirate ships and accumulate as much loot as possible until the pirate hunters show up. Those ships’ defences are so strong that the only way out is escape. This game has no release date at this point.

The Crew 2

The Crew 2 is a crazy racing game where you race everything from speedboats to planes. Its strength may be various insane tracks where these races take place, from narrow streams in jungles to the skyscrapers dotting a big city. The game is scheduled to release in early 2018.

Just Dance 2018, Steep, and Starlink

Just Dance 2018 is coming on October 24, and it features some fun new tracks. Steep is a snowboarding game that got a new expansion called Road to Olympics. It’s releasing on December 5. Starlink Battle for Atlas is a new action adventure game where you assemble a custom Starship in order to defend Atlas. It will be releasing in fall 2018.

