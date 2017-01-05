Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Release Date Same as Nintendo Switch Except in Europe: Report

 
05 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Release Date Same as Nintendo Switch Except in Europe: Report

Highlights

  • Europe may not get The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at launch
  • Japan and the US should get it at the same time as the Switch launch
  • The Nintendo Switch is out in March

The Nintendo Switch price or release date may not be officially revealed yet but that didn’t stop Nintendo from showing off The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild late last year.

Nonetheless, several sources have claimed that the long-awaited title will not be available due to localisation issues. To take the place of Zelda, is Mario. The game seen during the Switch’s reveal trailer will be a day one title “in all territories” according to LetsPlayVideoGames.

Nintendo Switch Release Date, Specifications, Games, Controllers, and Everything You Need to Know

Now, Eurogamer claims that the new Zelda game will be available at the launch of the Nintendo Switch but for the US and Japan. Europe will get it later.

“Multiple sources close to Nintendo have now told Eurogamer that, at the end of last year, Japan finalised its plans and had a change of heart: Switch needed the strongest possible launch lineup. In short, Zelda will release in March in North America and Japan. Zelda's launch timing in Europe is still unclear,” writes Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips.

You Could Pay $250 Upwards for a Nintendo Switch">You Could Pay $250 Upwards for a Nintendo Switch

He claims that Nintendo of Europe will be impacted the most from this as it had “previously pushed for as long a period of testing and localisation as could be allowed and had been working to the proposed schedule of a global launch after the Switch itself.”

Furthermore, the report states that Nintendo Japan wanted the game to be available at launch for the Nintendo Switch and was uncomfortable to wait. We’d speculate that this would be due to how long-winded its development cycle has been, Nintendo would want the Switch to have the strongest possible reception with a Zelda game.

In addition to this, it appears that this was finalised “by committee at the end of last year.”

This could have several ramifications. For one, it could allude to a console that is region-locked in order to avoid Europeans importing the game from Japan or the US. Secondly it means that Europe misses out on a game that’s been heavily anticipated since it was revealed.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Nintendo Switch, Mario Switch, Nintendo Switch Zelda, Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Zelda, Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo Switch release date, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Release Date
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Huawei Mate 9 Launched in the US, Will Get Amazon Alexa in Early 2017
CES 2017: LaCie's New External Drives for Macs Come With USB-C Support
VR Glasses
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Release Date Same as Nintendo Switch Except in Europe: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VR Glasses
TRENDING
  1. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  2. How to Get a Google Job, IIT Student Asked. Sundar Pichai said...
  3. iPhone the Most Reputed Mobile Phone Brand in India, Finds Survey
  4. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  5. You Might See Google Services for UPI Soon
  6. How to Use High-Speed Data on Reliance Jio Beyond 1GB Daily Limit
  7. Xolo Era 2X With 5-Inch HD Display, VoLTE Support Launched
  8. There May Be Up to 7 Nokia Android Phones Launched This Year
  9. iPhone 6 16GB Available for as Low as Rs. 9,990 on Flipkart With Exchange
  10. How to Watch Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s IIT-Kharagpur Speech
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.