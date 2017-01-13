Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced

 
13 January 2017
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced

Highlights

  • March 3 is the release date for the new Zelda game
  • This means it will be available with the Nintendo Switch
  • No information on the Wii U version at the moment

At the Nintendo Switch Event, Nintendo revealed what games you can play on the Nintendo Switch console. The standout announcement was a release date for the hotly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch will be available from March 3. No information on the Wii U version of the game nor a Europe release date has been confirmed by Nintendo at the moment. Given that the console is region-free, this should not be an impediment if it misses a Europe release date.

Nintendo Switch Is Region-Free Nintendo Confirms

This is in sync with previous reports claiming that the long-awaited title will not be available due to localisation issues. To take the place of Zelda, is Mario. The game seen during the Switch’s reveal trailer will be a day one title “in all territories” according to LetsPlayVideoGames.

Nintendo Switch Price and Release Date Announced

After that, Eurogamer claimed that the new Zelda game will be available at the launch of the Nintendo Switch but for the US and Japan. Europe will get it later.

“Multiple sources close to Nintendo have now told Eurogamer that, at the end of last year, Japan finalised its plans and had a change of heart: Switch needed the strongest possible launch lineup. In short, Zelda will release in March in North America and Japan. Zelda's launch timing in Europe is still unclear,” writes Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

