Why Apple Is the Only Manufacturer That Actually Has a 'Flagship' Phone
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild release date is March 3, along with the Nintendo Switch. In the run up to this, Nintendo has announced an expansion pass for the game — a first for the franchise.
Producer Eiji Aonuma revealed that new content for the game’s Nintendo Switch and Wii U versions will be available twice in the year — first in summer and then in winter. It will cost $20 (around Rs. 1,335). This is what it contains.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild expansion pass DLC release dates
Nintendo hasn’t confirmed if these can be bought separately but it probably would. Storage requirements and download sizes will be known at a later date. The price of $20 seems reasonable when you compare the likes of Fallout 4’s season pass being available for $30 only to be spiked to $50.
Nonetheless, with Aonuma having played The Witcher 3, it will be interesting to see if that game’s superlative expansions influence what we can expect in the expansion pass for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Advertisement
Advertisement