The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild release date is March 3, along with the Nintendo Switch. In the run up to this, Nintendo has announced an expansion pass for the game — a first for the franchise.

Producer Eiji Aonuma revealed that new content for the game’s Nintendo Switch and Wii U versions will be available twice in the year — first in summer and then in winter. It will cost $20 (around Rs. 1,335). This is what it contains.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild expansion pass DLC release dates

Expansion pass bonus: this contains three new treasure chests with what Nintendo dubs as “useful items” and has exclusive in-game clothing. It’s available on March 3.

DLC pack 1: this contains a new hard mode for the game, a new Cave of Trials challenge, and what’s cryptically described as an “additional map feature”. It’s available in the summer of this year.

DLC pack 2: this has a new original story, a new dungeon, and additional challenges. It’s available in winter of this year.

Nintendo hasn’t confirmed if these can be bought separately but it probably would. Storage requirements and download sizes will be known at a later date. The price of $20 seems reasonable when you compare the likes of Fallout 4’s season pass being available for $30 only to be spiked to $50.

Nonetheless, with Aonuma having played The Witcher 3, it will be interesting to see if that game’s superlative expansions influence what we can expect in the expansion pass for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.