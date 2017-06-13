Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Is Coming to PS VR

 
13 June 2017
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Is Coming to PS VR

Highlights

  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is going to be available on VR
  • Sony showed a gameplay trailer for this game
  • Bethesda continues to bring Skyrim to more platforms

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim continues to be the juggernaut that propels Bethesda across platforms. After its announcement on the Nintendo Switch, the massively successful game was announced for Sony PlayStation VR at Sony’s E3 2017 event.

The VR footage showed the protagonist wielding a bow and arrow and taking on dragons, which is a big part of the game’s quests. The environment is quite immersive in VR and the game appears to play quite differently as well. At the moment it isn’t clear if the game is getting any extra content for VR.

We did not see a release date for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Sony PlayStation VR, but since it’s an old game we can safely expect it to make it sometime soon. Bethesda has been aggressively porting Skyrim to as many platforms as possible.

This move may irk fans of The Elder Scrolls series as they’ve been waiting for a new game in the franchise, but their wait will last a while longer. This year’s E3 showed that at the moment Bethesda wants to take Skyrim to more platforms, so perhaps the next game in the series is further down the road.

If you’re not sure what Skyrim is all about, it’s a role-playing game that was extremely popular for letting you do insane things. Taking down dragons with your bare hands was just one of these things, apart from taking arrows to the knees.

Tags: E3, E3 2017, The Elder Scrolls, The Elder Scrolls V, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim, Skyrim, Sony, PS VR, PlayStation VR

Tags: E3, E3 2017, The Elder Scrolls, The Elder Scrolls V, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim, Skyrim, Sony, PS VR, PlayStation VR
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Is Coming to PS VR
 
 

