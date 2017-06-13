The Crew 2 is Ubisoft’s next open-world racer. It was announced earlier in the year along with Far Cry 5 and Assassin’s Creed Origins. Now it seems that the game’s trailer and beta leaked ahead of Ubisoft’s E3 2017 showcase.

Aside from the Xbox One X, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins (multiple times), and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus to name a few, The Crew 2’s trailer and beta has been made public. Albeit inadvertently.

The Crew 2 appears to feature planes alongside cars and bikes, teasing users to “rule the air”. Being able to fly planes is an intriguing step forward for the series allowing another option for players. Speedboats also make an appearance tempting gamers to “command the sea”.

This trailer also features a convoy including dirt bikes, rally cars, and monster trucks and ends with stating fans can sign up for beta access.

While these additions would make The Crew 2 a robust entry to the franchise, it would be nice if Ubisoft didn’t force an always online dependency this time around. However, considering how this has worked for For Honor and Steep, it seems unlikely.

Like most rumours and leaks, take this with a fistful of salt. We won’t know for sure if this is real until Ubisoft’s E3 2017 showcase.

