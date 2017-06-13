Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

The Crew 2 Trailer and Beta Leaked Ahead of Ubisoft E3 2017

 
13 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
The Crew 2 Trailer and Beta Leaked Ahead of Ubisoft E3 2017

Highlights

  • Boats and planes seem to be new additions to The Crew 2
  • There will be a beta for it too
  • Expect more information at Ubisoft's E3 2017 event

The Crew 2 is Ubisoft’s next open-world racer. It was announced earlier in the year along with Far Cry 5 and Assassin’s Creed Origins. Now it seems that the game’s trailer and beta leaked ahead of Ubisoft’s E3 2017 showcase.

Aside from the Xbox One X, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins (multiple times), and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus to name a few, The Crew 2’s trailer and beta has been made public. Albeit inadvertently.

The Crew 2 appears to feature planes alongside cars and bikes, teasing users to “rule the air”. Being able to fly planes is an intriguing step forward for the series allowing another option for players. Speedboats also make an appearance tempting gamers to “command the sea”.

This trailer also features a convoy including dirt bikes, rally cars, and monster trucks and ends with stating fans can sign up for beta access.

While these additions would make The Crew 2 a robust entry to the franchise, it would be nice if Ubisoft didn’t force an always online dependency this time around. However, considering how this has worked for For Honor and Steep, it seems unlikely.

Like most rumours and leaks, take this with a fistful of salt. We won’t know for sure if this is real until Ubisoft’s E3 2017 showcase.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: The Crew 2, The Crew 2 beta, The Crew 2 Trailer, Ubisoft, UbiE3, E3 2017, E3
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Ubisoft E3 2017 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect
Sony PlayStation E3 2017 Live Stream: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Crew 2 Trailer and Beta Leaked Ahead of Ubisoft E3 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. The Crew 2 Trailer Leak Shows Off Boats, Planes, and Monster Trucks
  2. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 Launching in India Tomorrow
  3. OnePlus 5 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: How the Two High-End Consoles Compare
  5. How to Watch Sony PlayStation E3 2017 Live Stream and What to Expect
  6. How to Watch Ubisoft E3 2017 Live Stream and What to Expect
  7. Moto X4 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch on June 30
  8. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Now Available in India at Rs. 31,900
  9. Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Announced for Xbox One and Xbox One X
  10. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Platforms on June 30
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.