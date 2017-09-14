Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Super Mario Odyssey Special Edition Nintendo Switch Bundle, New Worlds, and Photo Mode Shown Off at Nintendo Direct

 
14 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Super Mario Odyssey Special Edition Nintendo Switch Bundle, New Worlds, and Photo Mode Shown Off at Nintendo Direct

Highlights

  • Super Mario Odyssey gets a special Nintendo Switch bundle
  • It comes with red Joy-Cons and a case
  • It also has a digital copy of the game

Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch capped a host of surprising announcements from Nintendo during its Nintendo Direct video presentation.

The company revealed a Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a pair of red Joy-Con that matches Mario’s cap, a limited edition carry case, and of course a digital copy of the game. This Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundle is out on October 27. No price for this variant has been revealed yet but could go for around $349 (around Rs. 22,500).

In addition to this, a new world for the game - Shiveria was revealed, featuring as the name suggests, icy locales with frost galore. It joins the previously announced New Donk City, Steam Gardens, and Bubblaine.

Nintendo also made it a point to note that the game’s progression is dependent on the number of power moons Mario collects. These act as fuel for the titular Odyssey, his cap-shaped ship that takes him on his adventure and can be collected by squaring off against bosses, solving puzzles, or simply exploring surrounding areas. The game also features a robust photo mode (or snapshot mode as Nintendo is calling it), allowing you to take pictures of your exploits, add filters, and even flip them vertically to use as a wallpaper for your phone.

Super Mario Odyssey is out on October 27 - the same day as Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. And while the latter two are looking better with each showing, we can’t help but feel that Super Mario Odyssey may end up hogging the limelight when it hits.

We discuss what you can expect from this Nintendo Direct on Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nintendo Direct, Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Direct, Super Mario Odyssey Release Date, Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch bundle, Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch special edition
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed at Nintendo Direct
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Super Mario Odyssey Special Edition Nintendo Switch Bundle, New Worlds, and Photo Mode Shown Off at Nintendo Direct
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Top 5 Gaming Laptops
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 8 Price in India, WhatsApp Co-Founder Quits & More: 360 Daily
  2. LG V30, V30+ Price Revealed
  3. iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  4. iPhone X Launched With Bezel-Less Display & Face ID; India Price Revealed
  5. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched; Price in India & Release Date Announced
  6. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus Prices Cut in India
  7. Vodafone India Launches New Unlimited Calling, Data Plan for 18 Countries
  8. Review: Is the iPhone X Really Worth $1,000?
  9. iPhone X First Impressions
  10. iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, tvOS 11 Release Dates Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.