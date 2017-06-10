Days before Nintendo's E3 2017 presentation, Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch release date has been leaked. This comes via Go Nintendo - one of the more reputable sites for Nintendo-related information. According to the site, citing sources at US retailer GameStop, you can expect Super Mario Odyssey to hit the shelves both digital and physical on November 17. In addition to this, hotly anticipated Japanese role-playing game Xenoblade Chronicles 2 could be pushed back to February 18, 2018.

Super Mario Odyssey is a new title starring Nintendo’s mascot. Unlike Super Mario Run it will be 3D and appears to give players a certain amount of freedom while tackling its many colourful levels. Much like many other games this generation, it seems to sport an open-world. Seeing how Nintendo twisted the usual open-world formula to its advantage with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it will be interesting to see what it does with Mario.

E3 2017 Nintendo Announcements: What We Know So Far

We haven’t heard much about Super Mario Odyssey since Nintendo showed a video at the Switch launch. While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was good enough to keep Nintendo fans happy, Super Mario Odyssey is the title that could ensure strong sales for the Switch during this year’s Holiday season. There are no details about Super Mario Odyssey’s launch date officially beyond the rather vague “Holiday 2017". Safe to say, this could change at E3 2017.

