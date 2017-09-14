Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Direct - How to Watch and What to Expect

 
14 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Direct - How to Watch and What to Expect

Highlights

  • This Nintendo Direct begins at 3:30am IST on September 14
  • Super Mario Odyssey is expected to have major announcements
  • Other games like Fallout 4 for the Nintendo Switch may be revealed

Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch headlines September’s Nintendo Direct. Previously, Nintendo Direct events showed off Splatoon 2 and Pokemon to name a few. With a duration of 45 minutes, there’s definitely more to it. Here’s what you need to know.

Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Direct time and date

The Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Direct begins at 3pm PT on September 13 (3:30am IST, September 14). It will last for 45 minutes. Like other Nintendo Directs, it is a pre-recorded video of what games to expect from Nintendo on its consoles - the Nintendo Switch and 3DS.

Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Direct - where to watch

To watch the Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Direct, you can tune into Nintendo’s website. It should also be viewable on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Direct - what else to expect

Rumours are rife of Fallout 4: Nintendo Switch Edition - a version of Bethesda’s popular open-world role-playing game complete with all its downloadable content (DLC). We could also see a date for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for the Switch and details on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's The Champions Ballad expansion pass which may be slated for a November 10 and more information on Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Apparently hack-and-slash video game Fire Emblem: Warriors will be getting a season pass which would be detailed during the Nintendo Direct as would free and paid DLC for Rocket League which could have an early November release date on the Nintendo eShop.

What are you looking forward to seeing at the Nintendo Direct? Let us know in the comments.

We discuss what you can expect from this Nintendo Direct on Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Fallout 4, Fallout 4 Nintendo Switch Edition, Skyrim, Skyrim Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Direct, Super Mario Odyssey Live Stream, Nintendo, Nintendo 3DS, Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Direct, September 2017 Nintendo Direct, Rocket League, Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Champions Ballad, Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Apple's New A11 Bionic SoC Featuring Neural Engine: Everything You Need to Know
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Direct - How to Watch and What to Expect
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Top 5 Gaming Laptops
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched; Price in India & Release Date Announced
  2. iPhone 8 Price in India, WhatsApp Co-Founder Quits & More: 360 Daily
  3. iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  4. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus Prices Cut in India
  5. LG V30, V30+ Price Revealed
  6. iPhone X Launched With Bezel-Less Display & Face ID; India Price Revealed
  7. Review: Is the iPhone X Really Worth $1,000?
  8. Vodafone India Launches New Unlimited Calling, Data Plan for 18 Countries
  9. Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Direct - How to Watch and What to Expect
  10. iPhone X First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.