Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Announced

 
13 January 2017
Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch Announced

Highlights

  • Super Mario Odyssey is a new 3D instalment in the franchise
  • It will be out during the holiday season this year
  • The Nintendo Switch release date is March 3

At the Nintendo Switch event, Nintendo revealed that there will be a new Mario title for the system. It's called Super Mario Odyssey.

Super Mario Odyssey is a new title starring Nintendo’s mascot. Unlike Super Mario Run it will be 3D and appears to give players a certain amount of freedom while tackling its many colourful levels. Don’t expect it at the launch of the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has said it will be available from holiday 2017.

Nintendo Switch Online Features to Be Paid After Free Trial

Prior to this, it was announced that the Nintendo Switch will release on March 3 in Japan, US, Canada, Hong Kong, Europe and major European territories. It will cost $299.99. As for European prices, Nintendo asks fans to check with their local retailers.

No information in terms of bundles has been given just yet. The Nintendo Switch will not be region-locked according to Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima.

Nintendo Switch Price and Release Date Announced

Nintendo also showed off Skyrim, Splatoon 2, Arms, and Xenoblade 2 among others.

The lack of a Mario game at launch may be seen as a hindrance for many, but with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild being available on March 3, there's more than enough of a reason for fans to check it out.

In the run up to the Nintendo Switch event, we've pieced together everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch prior to release in the debut of our new podcast, Transition.

You can subscribe to Transition via RSS or just listen to this episode, where we talk about what to expect from the Nintendo Switch January 12 event by hitting the play button below.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

