Earlier we reported that the Steam Winter Sale 2016 would take place from December 22 onwards. This has now been confirmed and the site itself is replete with offers for the season. If you want the Steam Winter Sale 2016 best deals, here’s what you should check out.(Also see: Steam Winter Sale 2016: Date, Time, Discounts, How to Buy, and More)
While these deals are great, Steam may not be the cheapest option. This holds true for games from publishers like Electronic Arts and Ubisoft who have their own digital distribution services. The Steam Winter Sale ends on January 2, 11PM IST.
Also, if you can’t pick up anything during the current sale, don’t worry. There should be a Steam Lunar Sale as well which should take place in February.
What are your best deals of the Steam Winter Sale 2016? Let us know in the comments.
