Earlier we reported that the Steam Winter Sale 2016 would take place from December 22 onwards. This has now been confirmed and the site itself is replete with offers for the season. If you want the Steam Winter Sale 2016 best deals, here’s what you should check out.

Steam Winter Sale 2016 best deals

Doom : one of our favourite shooters of 2016 is 67 percent off making it Rs. 989.

: one of our favourite shooters of 2016 is 67 percent off making it Rs. 989. GTA V : this evergreen crime classic is 50 percent off, now priced at a mere Rs. 1,468.

: this evergreen crime classic is 50 percent off, now priced at a mere Rs. 1,468. Resident Evil/Biohazard Collector's Pack : contains Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2, and all their downloadable content (DLC). It's 49 percent off from Rs. 12,046 to a more palpable Rs. 6,195.

: contains Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2, and all their downloadable content (DLC). It's 49 percent off from Rs. 12,046 to a more palpable Rs. 6,195. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided: this cyberpunk first-person role-playing game hybrid is 67 percent off, priced at Rs. 327 for the duration of the sale.

this cyberpunk first-person role-playing game hybrid is 67 percent off, priced at Rs. 327 for the duration of the sale. Hyper Light Drifter: this tough as nails indie adventure is 40 percent off making it Rs. 339 for the Steam Winter Sale.

While these deals are great, Steam may not be the cheapest option. This holds true for games from publishers like Electronic Arts and Ubisoft who have their own digital distribution services. The Steam Winter Sale ends on January 2, 11PM IST.

Also, if you can’t pick up anything during the current sale, don’t worry. There should be a Steam Lunar Sale as well which should take place in February.

What are your best deals of the Steam Winter Sale 2016? Let us know in the comments.